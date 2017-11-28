

The Winnipeg Jets got seven unanswered goals from seven different players and defeated the Minnesota Wild 7-2 Monday night at Bell MTS Place.

Joel Armia and Mark Scheifele scored late in the first period erasing Minnesota's 2-0 lead.

Jacob Trouba and Mathieu Perreault found the back the Wild net in the middle frame.

And Kyle Connor, Bryan Little and Blake Wheeler beat Minnesota goaltender Alex Stalock in the third period.

Scheifele, Connor and Wheeler had three-point nights as each added a pair of assists.

The Jets captain said it's always big when you beat a division rival.

"They're a really tough hockey team," Wheeler said. "These are typically one-goal games and we just caught them on their heels a little bit tonight and got a few good bounces."

Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves and has allowed two goals or less in 13 of his 17 starts this season.

Jason Zucker and Chris Stewart did the goal scoring for the Wild.

The Jets (15-6-3) will face the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Wednesday night.



photos courtesy Ray Peters



