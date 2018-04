MJHL

Steinbach at Virden, 7:30 p.m.

(Oil Capitals lead best of 7 final 1-0)

AHL

Manitoba at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

NHL

Eastern Conference

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 6 p.m.

(1st games in best of 7 quarterfinals)

Western Conference

Colorado at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

(1st games in series)

Major League Baseball

American League

Detroit at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

New York at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 1:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.