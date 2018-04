The Wheat Kings 2017-2018 season came to an end last Friday when Brandon lost 3-0 the Hurricanes in Lethbridge in game five of their WHL Eastern Conference semifinal. Head coach David Anning will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.







photo courtesy wheatkings.com