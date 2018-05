Hayley Bergman won CurlManitoba's Canada Games trials this past weekend in Winnipeg. The Morris Curling Club skip will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.



Front Row: Hayley Bergman, Anastasia Ginters, Payton Bergman, Cheyenne Ehnes & coach Garry Bergman of the Morris Curling Club

Back Row: Graham Loewen, Sean Flatt, Zack Bilawka, Adam Flatt & coach Tom Clasper of the St. Vital Curling Club



photo courtesy CurlManitoba