NHL

Western Conference

Nashville at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

(Jets lead best of 7 semifinal 3-2)

Eastern Conference

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

(Capitals lead series 3-2)

Canadian Junior Hockey League

ANAVET Cup

Nipawin at Steinbach, 7:30 p.m.

(Pistons lead best of 7 series 3-2)

World Hockey Championship

@ Herning, Denmark

Preliminary Round

Canada vs Denmark, 1:15 p.m.

Zone 4 High School Baseball

Miller vs Northlands Parkway

@ Altona

Garden Valley vs Morden

@ Winkler

d/h 4:15 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Zone 4 High School Fastpitch

Carman vs Garden Valley

@ Winkler, 4:15 p.m.

Miller at Morden, 4:15 p.m.

MCI vs Sanford

@ Altona, 4:15 p.m.

Major League Baseball

American League

Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:10 p.m.

NBA

Eastern Conference

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

(Cavaliers lead best of 7 semifinal 3-0)

Western Conference

Boston at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

(Celtics lead series 3-0)