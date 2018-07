MJBL

St. Boniface at Altona

d/h 3:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Border Baseball League

Clearwater at Pilot Mound, 2 p.m.

Winkler at Pilot Mound, 6 p.m.

Baseball Manitoba

Provincial "A" Championships

11U @ Hamiota

13U @ Ile des Chenes

15U @ Rosenort

American Baseball Association

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 1 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York at Toronto, 12:07 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 1:20 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.