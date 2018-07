Bradley Schoonbaert's junior hockey career with the Steinbach Pistons came to an end this spring and his junior baseball career with the Brandon Marlins will be over this summer. The Turmbull Trophy and Anavet Cup champion and two-time Western Canada AAA Junior Baseball champion will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.