The Baldur Regals and Morden Mohawks will meet in the best-of-five final. Mohawks manager Brent Laverty and Regals catcher Darrick Jones will join Clayton Dreger on the Border Baseball League Report…

The Winkler Flyers Hockey Club is pleased to announce changes to their hockey operations staff for the 2018-19 season. Ken Pearson, who has served as General Manager and Head Coach for the last seven…