Team Manitoba finished in 8th place at the 2018 Canada Cup Baseball Championship in Moncton. Catcher Isaiah Letkeman of Altona will join Nolan Kehler on Sportsbeat which airs Wednesdays at 11:35 a.m.…

It wasn't the finish the South Central 15U AAA squad had envisioned for their own tournament, but their season is far from over. Coming off the provincial in St. James two weekends ago, South Central…