Three members of the Winkler Skating Club competed in the Stony on Ice 2018 event this past weekend at the Stony Mountain Recreation Centre.



Jane Hiebert: Star 6 Free Skate - Second Interpretive - Third

Rebecca Giesbrecht: Star 4 13 & over Flight A - Third

Naomi Hildebrand: Star 5 Under 13 - Sixth Star 5 Elements Flight A - First