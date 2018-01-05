Stoughton Thrilled With Mixed Doubles Trials in Portage

Provincial Junior Curling Championships The 2018 Canola Provincial Junior Curling Championships are being held at the Millennium Exhibition Centre in Altona. The round robin concludes Saturday afternoon. The top two teams in each pool…

Jets Beat Oilers But Lose Scheifele Joel Armia scored twice as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Wednesday night at Bell MTS Place in the hockey team's first game back from the Christmas break. Bryan Little and Kyle…

The Top Seeds for the Provincials The 2018 Canola Manitoba Junior Curling Championships begin Boxing Day at the Millennium Exhibition Centre in Altona. 16 junior men's teams and 16 junior women's teams will compete for the right to…

Olympians Three Manitobans will play hockey for Canada at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. Jocelyne Larocque and Bailey Bram of Ste. Anne and Brigette Lacquette of Mallard were named to…

Zone 4 Holiday Matinees The Morris Mavericks, Prairie Mountain Mustangs, Morden Thunder and Carman Cougars were winners on the final day before the Zone 4 High School Hockey League’s Christmas break. Mavericks 4 Aces 1 Ryan…

The SEMHL Report The Christmas break begins this weekend. Commissioner Wayne Deschouwer will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

The Flyers Report Winkler won its last game before the Christmas break in dramatic fashion over the defending MJHL champion Portage Terriers. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report The Barons finished fourth at the Provincial "A" Varsity Boys High School Volleyball Championship in Brandon. St. Paul's coach Craig Baron will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports…

This Week in Curling It's been a busy curling season for the chair of the Board of Governors of Curling Canada. Resby Coutts will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which airs Tuesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m.…

Zodiacs Capture Iceplex Tourney The Garden Valley Zodiacs are champions of the Bell MTS Iceplex Hockey Tournament. The Zodiacs, who started the tournament four years ago, went 3-0-1 this past weekend in Winnipeg. GVC defeated…

The Hawks Report Pembina Valley played road games in Brandon and Dauphin this past weekend. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM…

Aces Win 50th Anniversary Winter Classic Over Cougars Kirby Sawatzky scored four times as the Miller Aces won the Zone 4 High School Hockey League's 50th anniversary Winter Classic 8-3 over the Carman Cougars Sunday afternoon in Rosenfeld. "They were…

Jets Answer Back Less than 24 hours after being shutout in St. Louis, the Winnipeg Jets returned the favour Sunday night at Bell MTS Place. Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves as Winnipeg defeated the Blues 4-0. Adam…

Flyers Down Terriers In Thrilling Fashion The Winkler Flyers erased a four goal deficit in the third period in a thrilling 5-4 shootout win over the visiting Portage Terriers on Saturday night, in their final game before the MJHL Christmas…