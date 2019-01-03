Details
The Heather Curling Club in Winnipeg will host the 2019 Provincial Junior Curling Championships from January 3rd - 7th.

Altona's Mackenzie Zacharias, who curls out of Elmwood, and two-time defending champion J.T. Ryan of Assiniboine Memorial are the number one seeds.

Rounding out the top five seeds for the Junior Women's draw are Serena Gray-Withers of the Granite, Meghan Walter of Elmwood, defending champion Shae Bevan of St. Vital and Alex Friesen of Assiniboine Memorial.

Ryan Wiebe of St. Vital, Josh Friesen of Assiniboine Memorial, Carter Watkins of Fort Rouge and Jordan McDonald of St. Vital round out the top five seeds for the Junior Men's draw.

The winners advance to the Canadian Championships in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan from January 19th - 27th.

The World Championships take place February 17th - 24th in Liverpool, Nova Scotia.

 

