The Best on Ice

Details
Category: Local Sports


One of the greatest Manitoba curling teams of all-time are Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts champions for the fourth time.

Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer and Dawn McEwen defeated Darcy Robertson of Assiniboine Memorial 7-6 in the final of the 2018 Provincial Scotties Sunday afternoon in Killarney.

“I really like how we started,” said Jones shortly after the Closing Ceremonies at the Shamrock Centre. “Then there was two ends that I would like to have over again but we had the last rock coming home and we thought we’d have to make a shot to win and we did. Pretty exciting for the fans.”

Robertson trailed 5-2 but got three in the eighth end and stole one in nine to take a 6-5 lead coming home.

Jones calmly found a piece of the button with her final rock of the tenth end for their winning deuce.

“If you don’t feel butterflies, why would you play?” answered Jones when asked if those shots had gotten any easier over the years or if she still feels some butterflies when she’s in the hack.

“That’s what make sport exciting. If it was a guarantee and if you didn’t the heartbreaks and the disappointments then the ups wouldn’t be as fun. I think the nerves and the excitement and the butterflies and the adrenaline rush is what sport is all about and the moment that stops is the moment I stop curling.”

Robertson, Karen Klein, Vanessa Foster and Theresa Cannon outscored Kerri Einarson of East St. Paul 9-7 in the semifinals on Sunday morning but couldn’t get the job done against Jones.

“I just think we didn’t play as good as we usually do,” said Roberston. “We tried our best out there. I under threw that last one. I mean we had it in the bag but I under threw that last one and it’s just too bad.”

Jones, Officer and McEwen will need to find a replacement for Lawes before they leave for the Canadian Women’s Curling Championship in Penticton.

Lawes won’t be able to make the trip west as she’ll be competing in Mixed Doubles with John Morris at the Winter Games in South Korea next month and due to a scheduling conflict will not be available for the National Scotties.

Lawes says it will really hit home when her teammates head off for British Columbia and she’s not on that plane.

“They’ll be flying before I leave for Korea. It’s going to be really hard to see them play with someone else. I’m sad that I’ve put them in that position but we always knew that it was a possibility that one of us couldn’t be there and I hoped that we would have that problem with one our teammates. I’m so terribly proud and honoured to be going the Olympics. I wish I could do both.”

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts will be held January 27th - February 4th.


photo courtesy CurlManitoba

Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

The Best on Ice

One of the greatest Manitoba curling teams of all-time are Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts champions for the fourth time. Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer and Dawn McEwen defeated…

Team Effort Helps Flyers Down Kings

The Winkler Flyers fired 44 shots on goal and got past the Kings 4-1 on Saturday night in their final meeting of the season against Dauphin. Matt Christian led the way with two goals and Troy…

Jones Advances to Scotties Final

Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer and Dawn McEwen are one away from representing Manitoba at the National Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton, British Columbia. The St. Vital…

Aces Win Winkler Invitational

The Miller Aces won their third tournament of the hockey season Saturday. Colton Harder scored three times and Declan Enns stopped all 29 shots he faced as the Aces defeated Gabrielle Roy Les Roys of…

Playoff Time at the Scotties

The rock throwing began Wednesday with 16 teams all after the same goal – win the 2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Killarney. After the completion of the round robin 12 of those teams…

The Round Robin Winds Down at the Scotties

The end is in sight. The round robin concludes today and the playoffs start tonight at the 2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Killarney. Kerrie Einarson of East St. Paul clinched first…

Winkler Invitational High School Hockey Tourney

Winkler Invitational High School Hockey TournamentChampionship FinalMiller 5 Gabrielle Roy 0Third Place GameSteinbach Regional Secondary School 5 Northlands Parkway 3Semifinals Gabrielle Roy 6…

Family Time at the Scotties

There’s nothing like sharing some quality family bonding time especially when you’re trying to win the Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts. That’s exactly what three-time champion Barb Spencer…

The SEMHL Report

The Hawks defeated the Maroons 5-4 in Altona. Notre Dame forward Matt Gingera scored four times Thursday night and will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20…

Central Regional Star Skate

The Winkler Skating Club has skaters going to the Central Regional Star Skate Competition in Carman this Saturday. Back Row: Jane Hiebert, Jessica Heinrichs, Brookelyn Kuhl, Daniels Heinrichs,…

Flyers Add Size And Skill At Trading Deadline

The Winkler Flyers added two new pieces at the MJHL trade deadline, acquiring 18-year-old defenseman Erik Dahl (99) from the Minot Minotauros (NAHL) and 19-year-old forward Nick Lund (98) from the…

Five Trips to the Scotties

Kerri Einarson, Selena Kaatz, Liz Fyfe and Kristin MacCuish have thrown rocks, swept rocks and have won a lot more games than they've lost at the Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Tundra…

The Flyers Report

Winkler faced the Steinbach Pistons and Winnipeg Blues on back-to-back nights. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on…

Good Effort Goes Unrewarded In Winnipeg

Despite a solid effort in Winnipeg on Wednesday night, the Winkler Flyers suffered a 4-2 loss at the hands of the Blues. Matt Christian and Griffin Leonard did the goal scoring for the Flyers, who…

Zone 4 High School Sports Report

A look back at the first four months of the school sports year. Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association Executive Director Chad Falk will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports…

Day One at the Scotties

Practice is over and now the 16 teams who qualified for the 2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts will start throwing rocks that count beginning Wednesday morning at the Shamrock Centre in…

Martyniuk Leads Flyers To Victory Over Steinbach

Troy Martyniuk made 47 saves on 49 shots as the Winkler Flyers doubled the Steinbach Pistons 4-2 in their first home game since the Christmas break. The Flyers’ netminder was in top form on Tuesday…

This Week in Curling

The Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts will be held in Killarney this week. Host committee co-chair Elaine Hunt will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which airs Tuesdays at 11:35…

Flyers Well Represented At MJHL/SJHL Showcase

The Winkler Flyers will be well represented at the upcoming MJHL/SJHL Showcase taking place January 15th and 16th in Regina. Goaltender Troy Martyniuk and Defensemen Mitch Dyck and Collin Caulfield…

The Hawks Report

Pembina Valley played a pair of games against the Norman Northstars in Thompson this past weekend. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m.…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Sunday, January 14th

SEMHL
Morden 7 Winkler 4
Altona at Portage (ppd)

MMJHL
St. Vital 6 Pembina Valley 5

MFMHL
Pembina Valley vs Interlake
@ Warren (ppd)

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Yellowhead 4 Central Plains 2
Interlake 7 Norman 3
Southwest 6 Kenora 3
Wpg Bruins 4 Brandon 3 (SO)
Wpg Wild 5 Parkland 2

AHL
Manitoba 3 Iowa 2

NHL
Detroit 4 Chicago 0
Calgary 4 Carolina 1
Pittsburgh 5 N.Y. Rangers 2
Vancouver 3 Minnesota 2 (OT)

NFL
AFC Divisional Round
Jacksonville 45 Pittsburgh 42
NFC Divisional Round
Minnesota 29 New Orleans 24

NBA
Miami 97 Milwaukee 79
New Orleans 123 New York 118 (OT)
Indiana 120 Phoenix 97
Minnesota 120 Portland 103

Monday, January 15th

South Central Athletic Conference
High School Varsity Basketball
Northlands Parkway vs J.H. Bruns
@ Winkler, (g) 6 p.m. (b) 7:30 p.m.

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Northlands Parkway at Morden, 7:30 p.m.
Morris vs Pembina
@ Pilot Mound, 7:30 p.m.

NHL
Dallas at Boston, 12 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 2 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

NBA
Charlotte at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 1 p.m.
San Antonio at Atlanta, 2 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 2:30 pm.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 4:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Utah, 8 pm.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

Lawes & Morris Win Mixed Doubles Trials

Flyers Struggle To Find Consistency In Wayway

Funk To Hit Hardwood With Wesmen

Flyers Come Back To Win In Dauphin

Jets Point Streak Continues

Stoughton Thrilled With Mixed Doubles Trials in Portage

The Top Five

Costly Mistakes Hurt Flyers In Virden

Sawatzky Ranked Number One In Canada

Junior Champions

Provincial Junior Curling Championships

Jets Beat Oilers But Lose Scheifele

The Top Seeds for the Provincials

Olympians

Zone 4 Holiday Matinees

The SEMHL Report

The Flyers Report

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

This Week in Curling

Zodiacs Capture Iceplex Tourney

Local Sports Archives

Community Events

15
Jan
2018
Mature Driving for Seniors

15 January 2018 2:00 pm

Gardens on Tenth - multi purpose room, Altona





16
Jan
2018
Education and Financing Info Session -Altona

16 January 2018 6:30 pm

Regional Connections Altona, Altona





16
Jan
2018
Mothers & Daughters in Touch - Altona

16 January 2018 6:30 pm

West park School, Altona





17
Jan
2018
Income Tax and Benefit Return

17 January 2018 9:30 am

Regional Connections





17
Jan
2018
Evening Women's Conversation Group

17 January 2018 , 7:00 pm

TBA





17
Jan
2018
Pembina Valley Unitarian Universalist Open House

17 January 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

South Central Regional Library Morden Branch, Morden





18
Jan
2018
Viterra 2018 Ticket Event Pass Sale

18 January 2018 4:30 pm

Winkler Curling Club, Winkler





Login