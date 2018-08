The Winnipeg Blue Bombers fell to Calgary on the road this past weekend to bring their record to 5 and 5. Head coach Mike O'Shea and quarterback Matt Nichols will join Nolan Kehler on The Bombers Report, which airs at 11:35 a.m. and 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

Photo courtesy of the Winnipeg Football Club.