Winkler picked up road wins over the Neepawa Natives, Dauphin Kings and Swan Valley Stampeders last weekend. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.



photo courtesy Ryan Sawatzky

The Winnipeg Jets got seven unanswered goals from seven different players and defeated the Minnesota Wild 7-2 Monday night at Bell MTS Place. Joel Armia and Mark Scheifele scored late in the first…

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League has announced its coaching staffs for the upcoming SJHL/MJHL Player Showcase scheduled for January 15-16, 2018 at Regina’s Co-Operators Centre. Winkler Flyers Head…

Pembina Valley lost road games to the Brandon Wheat Kings and Yellowhead Chiefs this past weekend. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m.…

Provincial Junior Varsity High School Volleyball ChampionshipsSaturday, November 25th A/AA Girls @ KillarneyFinalGilbert Plains over Warren 25-19, 25-17 Third Place Game Major Pratt (Russell) over…

The Miller Aces are Morden Thunder High School Hockey Tournament champions. Braden Hildebrand scored twice and Andrew Dyck had the other as Miller defeated Sioux Lookout’s Queen Elizabeth District…

The Winkler Flyers scored three unanswered goals in the third period in a 4-2 win over the Swan Valley Stampeders in the finale of their three game weekend road trip. Playing their third game in…

Coltyn Bates scored three times as the Winkler Flyers soared past the Dauphin Kings 7-2 in the middle game of their three game weekend road swing. It was a dominating performance by the Flyers, who…

The Mercs will play back-to-back games against the Carman Beavers and Notre Dame Hawks this weekend. Warren coach Gerry Minaker will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at…

The Winkler Flyers kicked off their three game weekend road trip with a 5-2 win over the Natives in Neepawa on Friday night. Weiland Parrish scored twice and CJ Corazzin chipped in with three helpers…

The Pembina Valley Hawks will look to move above the .500 mark when they play a pair of road games this weekend. The defending Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League champions will meet the Central…

Eight skaters from the Winkler Skating Club will be competing in Skate Manitoba's Super Skate competition this weekend at the Terry Sawchuk arena in Winnipeg. The eight are Camryn Harder, Talia…

The 10th DEKALB SuperSpiel wrapped up Monday night at the Morris Curling Club. 2017 champions Penny Barker of Moose Jaw and Dylan Johnston of Thunder Bay will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in…

The Portage Terriers evened up their season series with a 6-3 win over the Winkler Flyers on Tuesday night. The loss is the Flyers fifth in their last eight games, and despite their recent…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Thursday, November 30th

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Morris at Morden, 8 p.m.
Northlands Parkway vs PCI
@ Portage, 7:30 p.m.

MJHL
Waywayseecappo at Virden, 7:30 p.m.

AHL
Manitoba vs Cleveland 
@ Wpg, 7 p.m.

NHL
Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

NFL
Washington at Dallas, 7:25 p.m.

NBA
Cleveland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Portland, 9 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 29th

SEMHL
Notre Dame 7 Winkler 4

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Garden Valley 5 Carman 3

MJHL
Portage 7 Selkirk 1
Swan Valley 4 OCN 3

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Wpg Bruins 3 Wpg Thrashers 0
Brandon 5 Parkland 2

WHL
Brandon 3 Edmonton 1

NHL
Colorado 3 Winnipeg 2 (OT)
Boston 3 Tampa Bay 2
Montreal 2 Ottawa 1
Anaheim 3 St. Louis 2

NBA
Toronto 126 Charlotte 113 
Philadelphia 118 Washington 113
Orlando 121 Oklahoma City 108
Detroit 131 Phoenix 107 
New York 115 Miami 86
Minnesota 120 New Orleans 102 
Houston 118 Indiana 97
Brooklyn 109 Dallas 104
San Antonio 104 Memphis 95
Golden State 127 L.A. Lakers 123 (OT)

