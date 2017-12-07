The Hawks Report Pembina Valley defeated both the Southwest Cougars and Interlake Lightning this past weekend. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. &…

Winkler Stumbles At Home Weiland Parrish scored the lone goal for the Flyers in a 4-1 loss to the visiting Dauphin Kings on Saturday night. The short-handed Flyers generated significant chances but lacked execution while…

Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball Championships - Day 3 Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball ChampionshipsSaturday, December 2nd AAA @ BrandonGirls Final Neelin over Westgate 25-22, 25-21 Third Place Game Virden over Landmark 25-21, 25-21Semifinals…

Winning Streak at Home Continues The Winnipeg Jets have won five straight games at Bell MTS Place. Kyle Connor scored twice and Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and two assists as Winnipeg beat the Vegas Golden…

Flyers Remain In First Place After Win In Selkirk The Winkler Flyers won their first game of December, 2-1 over the Steelers in Selkirk. This was also the Flyers fourth straight victory. Having the week off to rest and prepare after three wins in…

The SEMHL Report The Beavers host the Morden Redskins on Saturday night. Carman coach Brett Dow will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

Fall Meeting Brings Change To Border West The Border West Baseball League is no longer. Welcome the Border Baseball League. "It was a long time ago when they went to the name Border West and there was a bit of drama involved," said league…

Becoming The 'Maine' Man: The Evolution Of Matthew Thiessen He may be only 17 years old, but goalie Matthew Thiessen is both wise and skilled beyond his years. Having recently announced his commitment to the University of Maine, Thiessen took some time to…

The Flyers Report Winkler picked up road wins over the Neepawa Natives, Dauphin Kings and Swan Valley Stampeders last weekend. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report Six Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball Championships begin Thursday. Miller Aces boys coach Michael Luptak will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs…

Goalie Of The Month Congratulations to Halle Oswald of the Pembina Valley Hawks for being selected as this months goalie of the month. Oswald, a third year vet for the hawks, continues to be a huge asset between the…

This Week in Curling The Roar of the Rings Canadian Curling Trials will begin this weekend in Ottawa. Jill Officer, who won Olympic gold with Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes and Dawn McEwen in 2014, will join Clayton…

Seven Unanswered The Winnipeg Jets got seven unanswered goals from seven different players and defeated the Minnesota Wild 7-2 Monday night at Bell MTS Place. Joel Armia and Mark Scheifele scored late in the first…

Flyers Coaches To Represent MJHL In Player Showcase The Manitoba Junior Hockey League has announced its coaching staffs for the upcoming SJHL/MJHL Player Showcase scheduled for January 15-16, 2018 at Regina’s Co-Operators Centre. Winkler Flyers Head…