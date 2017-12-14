Details
Category: Local Sports


Winkler shutout the Waywayseecappo Wolverines and lost to the OCN Blizzard at the MJHL Showcase. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.



photo courtesy Ryan Sawatzky

The Flyers Report

Winkler shutout the Waywayseecappo Wolverines and lost to the OCN Blizzard at the MJHL Showcase. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35…

Odlum Commits To Minot State

Jamie Odlum will be taking her softball talents to Minot State next season. "I'm pretty happy about it and relieved that I finally got a school to go to," said Odlum. "Not just that, but it's the…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The Saints finished second at the Provincial "AAAA" Varsity Girls High School Volleyball Championship in Winnipeg. Portage Collegiate coach Derek Casper will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High…

Bad Breaks Sink Flyers At Showcase

It was a game of bad breaks, missed opportunities and untimely penalties as the Winkler Flyers fell 5-2 to the OCN Blizzard at the MJHL Showcase in Winnipeg. Collin Caulfield and Will Blake both…

This Week in Curling

The Canola Growers Provincial Junior Curling Championships begin Boxing Day in Altona. Host committee co-chair Keith Stoesz will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which airs Tuesdays at…

Flyers Shutout Wolverines At Showcase

Nolan McGuire and Matt Christian each recorded three points and Troy Martyniuk stopped all 22 shots he faced as the Winkler Flyers blanked the Wayway Wolverines 5-0, Monday night at the MJHL Showcase…

Jets Back in the Win Column

The Winnipeg Jets three-game winless streak is over. Mathieu Perreault had two goals and an assist as Winnipeg defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 Monday night at Bell MTS Place. "Sometimes it's tough…

The Hawks Report

Pembina Valley has won just four of its last 10 games. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

Kehler Signs With Kings

Portland Winterhawks goaltender Cole Kehler signed a three-year entry level contract with the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings on Friday. The 19-year-old Altona product, who was between the pipes for the…

The SEMHL Report

The Redskins improved their record to 4 and 3 thanks to a 4-2 victory over the Altona Maroons on Thursday night. Morden coach Mark Thiessen will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs…

The Flyers Report

Winkler lost home games to the Dauphin Kings and Winnipeg Blues after beating the Steelers 2-1 in Selkirk. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at…

Working Towards the Winter Games

Manitoba hockey fans got the opportunity to witness one of the great rivalries in the sport Tuesday night in Winnipeg. Canada and the United States met at Bell MTS Place in game four of their…

Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The Redhawks finished second at the Provincial "A" Varsity Girls High School Volleyball Championship in Brandon. Redhawks coach Jerry Waldner will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports…

Flyers Blanked By Visiting Blues

The Winkler Flyers deserved a better fate in a 1-0 loss to the visiting Winnipeg Blues on Tuesday night. The Flyers generated chances but no goals, losing for the fourth straight time on home ice.…

This Week in Curling

It was gold for Manitoba at the Travelers Curling Club Championship in Kingston last month. 2017 champion Stacey Fordyce will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which airs Tuesdays at 11:35…

The Hawks Report

Pembina Valley defeated both the Southwest Cougars and Interlake Lightning this past weekend. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. &…

Winkler Stumbles At Home

Weiland Parrish scored the lone goal for the Flyers in a 4-1 loss to the visiting Dauphin Kings on Saturday night. The short-handed Flyers generated significant chances but lacked execution while…

Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball Championships - Day 3

Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball ChampionshipsSaturday, December 2nd AAA @ BrandonGirls Final Neelin over Westgate 25-22, 25-21 Third Place Game Virden over Landmark 25-21, 25-21Semifinals…

Winning Streak at Home Continues

The Winnipeg Jets have won five straight games at Bell MTS Place. Kyle Connor scored twice and Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and two assists as Winnipeg beat the Vegas Golden…

Flyers Remain In First Place After Win In Selkirk

The Winkler Flyers won their first game of December, 2-1 over the Steelers in Selkirk. This was also the Flyers fourth straight victory. Having the week off to rest and prepare after three wins in…



Thursday, December 14th

SEMHL
Morden at Altona, 8 p.m.

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Pembina at Morden, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie Mountain vs PCI
@ Portage, 7:30 p.m.

NHL
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 9 p.m.

NFL
Denver at Indianapolis, 7:25 p.m.

NBA
Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 13th

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Morris 4 Carman 3

MJHL
Showcase
@ Bell MTS Iceplex in Wpg
Portage 4 Wpg Blues 2
Steinbach 3 Dauphin 0
Selkirk 4 Swan Valley 2
Virden 5 Neepawa 1

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Wpg Thrashers 6 Interlake 2
Wpg Wild vs Eastman (ppd)

NHL
Dallas 5 N.Y. Islanders 2
Ottawa 3 N.Y. Rangers 2
Boston 3 Detroit 2 (OT)
Nashville 7 Vancouver 1

NBA
Toronto 115 Phoenix 109
L.A. Clippers 106 Orlando 95
Washington 93 Memphis 87
Oklahoma City 100 Indiana 95
Portland 102 Miami 95 
Boston 124 Denver 118
New Orleans 115 Milwaukee 108 
Chicago 103 Utah 100
Houston 108 Charlotte 96

