The Flyers Report

This Week in Curling The Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts wrapped up Sunday at the Shamrock Centre in Killarney. 2018 champions Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer and Dawn McEwen will join Clayton Dreger…

The Hawks Report Pembina Valley won their lone game on the weekend and now has a point in all four games played in 2018. Head coach Rylan Price will join Dantin Reimer on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35…

The Best on Ice One of the greatest Manitoba curling teams of all-time is Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts champions for the fourth time. Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer and Dawn McEwen defeated…

Team Effort Helps Flyers Down Kings The Winkler Flyers fired 44 shots on goal and got past the Kings 4-1 on Saturday night in their final meeting of the season against Dauphin. Matt Christian led the way with two goals and Troy…

Jones Advances to Scotties Final Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer and Dawn McEwen are one away from representing Manitoba at the National Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton, British Columbia. The St. Vital…

Aces Win Winkler Invitational The Miller Aces won their third tournament of the hockey season Saturday. Colton Harder scored three times and Declan Enns stopped all 29 shots he faced as the Aces defeated Gabrielle Roy Les Roys of…

Playoff Time at the Scotties The rock throwing began Wednesday with 16 teams all after the same goal – win the 2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Killarney. After the completion of the round robin 12 of those teams…

The Round Robin Winds Down at the Scotties The end is in sight. The round robin concludes today and the playoffs start tonight at the 2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Killarney. Kerrie Einarson of East St. Paul clinched first…

Winkler Invitational High School Hockey Tourney Winkler Invitational High School Hockey TournamentChampionship FinalMiller 5 Gabrielle Roy 0Third Place GameSteinbach Regional Secondary School 5 Northlands Parkway 3Semifinals Gabrielle Roy 6…

Family Time at the Scotties There’s nothing like sharing some quality family bonding time especially when you’re trying to win the Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts. That’s exactly what three-time champion Barb Spencer…

The SEMHL Report The Hawks defeated the Maroons 5-4 in Altona. Notre Dame forward Matt Gingera scored four times Thursday night and will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20…

Central Regional Star Skate The Winkler Skating Club has skaters going to the Central Regional Star Skate Competition in Carman this Saturday. Back Row: Jane Hiebert, Jessica Heinrichs, Brookelyn Kuhl, Daniels Heinrichs,…

Flyers Add Size And Skill At Trading Deadline The Winkler Flyers added two new pieces at the MJHL trade deadline, acquiring 18-year-old defenseman Erik Dahl (99) from the Minot Minotauros (NAHL) and 19-year-old forward Nick Lund (98) from the…

Five Trips to the Scotties Kerri Einarson, Selena Kaatz, Liz Fyfe and Kristin MacCuish have thrown rocks, swept rocks and have won a lot more games than they've lost at the Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Tundra…