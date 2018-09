The 16th Manitoba Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place Monday night at the Elmhurst Golf & Country Club. 2018 inductees Greg Holden, Al Scott and Steve Bannatyne will join Clayton Dreger…

Duane Derksen will be inducted into the Winkler Flyers Hall of Fame. Derksen, who grew up in Morden, played three seasons in goal for the Flyers from 1985 to 1988. After concluding his junior career,…