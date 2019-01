Winkler will look to bounce back from an 8-0 loss to the Wpg Blues when they play a pair of home games against the Swan Valley Stampeders this weekend. Head coach Steve Mullin will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:15 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

photo courtesy Ryan Sawatzky