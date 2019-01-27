The Friesen's Scotties Debut

Details
Winkler’s Brooke and Holly Friesen’s first trip to the Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts came to an end Saturday afternoon at the Gimli Recreation Centre.

The Friesen sisters along with skip Rebecca Lamb and third Janelle Vachon dropped an 8-1 decision to Abby Ackland of the Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club in Winnipeg.

The Stonewall Curling Club foursome finished the week with a 1 and 6 record.

Friesen, Friesen, Vachon and Lamb picked up their lone win Friday afternoon when they defeated Lisa Hale of Dauphin 11-7.

“I kind of expected that we would win a few more games than we did,” said Holly Friesen who threw second stones. “There’s a lot of really great teams out here. We are playing against the best-of-the-best in Manitoba and lot of them have curled on arena ice a lot more than we have. It was still a lot of fun and the experience was really good.”

“The week flew by quicker than we expected it to,” added Holly. “It is tiring and we were pretty exhausted at the end of day but it was a great week.”

Six years ago Brooke Friesen played lead on Garden Valley’s Provincial High School Curling championship team that included skip Emily Dyck, third Abby Dyck and second Katelyn Derksen.

Sister Holly was the team’s alternate in Gladstone and Plumas.

Five years ago Brooke Friesen threw last rocks and along with third Katelyn Derksen, second Kelsey Sagert and lead Calli Hamm captured gold at the Optimist U18 International Curling Championship in Langley & Surrey, British Columbia.

“I didn’t even realize it was five years ago,” said Brooke. “Man, that’s crazy to think it’s been that long. In someways it feels like it was just yesterday and in other ways it feels like - I didn’t even know it was five years ago. That was a great week we had out there and knowing what that feels like it just makes me want to do this all over again so much more.”

Brooke Friesen spent the last few years holding the broom but has gone back to throwing the first two rocks.

“You got to be pretty darn accurate,” she said. “You don’t realize how important a lead is until you’re playing the position. Looking back on previous games – when I’ve put my rocks where they’re supposed to be, the end goes smoothly. When I’ve missed a shot or two, then we’re chasing the whole end and this level you can’t afford to miss a shot. You miss a shot and then they’re all over you and then it’s a tough one to get out of sometimes.”

Does Brooke Friesen miss throwing the last two rocks?

“Yes and no. I don’t miss the pressure that comes with it. With being lead you throw guards and draws all game long. I miss the big shots and when you do make them they’re exciting, right? For the most part I’m pretty content where I am right now.”

The last word on their Scotties debut belongs to younger sister Holly.

“A highlight of the week would be playing against Kerri Einarson. That’s a pretty big thing considering it’s her and Val Sweeting who we all kind of look up to.”

 

