Pembina Valley picked up a single point Sunday after losing 7-6 in a shootout to the Winnipeg Wild. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.


Monday, January 22nd

South Central Athletic Conference
High School Varsity Basketball
Northlands Parkway vs Dakota
@ Winkler, (g) 6 p.m. (b) 7:30 p.m.

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Miller vs Garden Valley
@ Altona, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie Mountain at Morden, 7:30 p.m.

NHL
Detroit at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 8 p.m.

NBA
Sacramento at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Utah at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 21st

SEMHL
Notre Dame 5 Winkler 2

MJHL
Winkler 3 Portage 2
Selkirk 5 Waywayseecappo 2
Swan Valley 6 Wpg Blues 2

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Wpg Wild 7 Pembina Valley 6 (SO)
Eastman 7 Interlake 2
Brandon 7 Wpg Thrashers 4
Wpg Bruins 4 Yellowhead 2
Parkland 7 Norman 2

MFMHL
Pembina Valley 3 Eastman 2 (SO)

WHL
Portland 4 Brandon 3

NHL
Winnipeg 1 Vancouver 0
Philadelphia 2 Washington 1 (OT)
Vegas 5 Carolina 1
San Jose 6 Anaheim 2
Los Angeles 4 N.Y. Rangers 2

NFL
AFC Championship Game
New England 24 Jacksonville 20
NFC Championship Game
Philadelphia 38 Minnesota 7

NBA
Orlando 103 Boston 95
L.A. Lakers 127 New York 107
Brooklyn 101 Detroit 100
Indiana 94 San Antonio 86

Community Events

22
Jan
2018
Introduction to Pottery

22 January 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





22
Jan
2018
Divorce Care/DC4K

22 January 2018 7:00 pm

WMBC, Winkler





22
Jan
2018
Knitting Knacks

22 January 2018 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





22
Jan
2018
Intermediate Pottery

22 January 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





23
Jan
2018
SMD Deaf/Hard of Hearing Bowling

23 January 2018 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Valley Bowling Lanes, Winkler





23
Jan
2018
Banking and Budgeting - Financial Literacy Workshop

23 January 2018 7:00 pm

Regional Connections Altona, Altona





23
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers VS Selkirk Steelers

23 January 2018 7:30 pm

Winkler Recreational Complex, Winkler





