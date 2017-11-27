The Hawks Report

Provincial Junior Varsity Volleyball Championships - Day Three Provincial Junior Varsity High School Volleyball ChampionshipsSaturday, November 25th A/AA Girls @ KillarneyFinalGilbert Plains over Warren 25-19, 25-17 Third Place Game Major Pratt (Russell) over…

Aces Capture Thunder Tourney The Miller Aces are Morden Thunder High School Hockey Tournament champions. Braden Hildebrand scored twice and Andrew Dyck had the other as Miller defeated Sioux Lookout’s Queen Elizabeth District…

Flyers Double Stampeders To Complete Weekend Sweep The Winkler Flyers scored three unanswered goals in the third period in a 4-2 win over the Swan Valley Stampeders in the finale of their three game weekend road trip. Playing their third game in…

Flyers Dominate Kings In Dauphin Coltyn Bates scored three times as the Winkler Flyers soared past the Dauphin Kings 7-2 in the middle game of their three game weekend road swing. It was a dominating performance by the Flyers, who…

The SEMHL Report The Mercs will play back-to-back games against the Carman Beavers and Notre Dame Hawks this weekend. Warren coach Gerry Minaker will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at…

Flyers Start Road Trip With A Win The Winkler Flyers kicked off their three game weekend road trip with a 5-2 win over the Natives in Neepawa on Friday night. Weiland Parrish scored twice and CJ Corazzin chipped in with three helpers…

Back on Track The Pembina Valley Hawks will look to move above the .500 mark when they play a pair of road games this weekend. The defending Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League champions will meet the Central…

Super Skate Eight skaters from the Winkler Skating Club will be competing in Skate Manitoba's Super Skate competition this weekend at the Terry Sawchuk arena in Winnipeg. The eight are Camryn Harder, Talia…

The Flyers Report Winkler lost back-to-back games to the Virden Oil Capitals and Portage Terriers. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report The Morris Mavericks won the Dryden Eagles High School Hockey Tournament. Mavericks coach Barry Lewis will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs Wednesdays at 11:35…

This Week in Curling The 10th DEKALB SuperSpiel wrapped up Monday night at the Morris Curling Club. 2017 champions Penny Barker of Moose Jaw and Dylan Johnston of Thunder Bay will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in…

Flyers' Struggles Continue Against Visiting Terriers The Portage Terriers evened up their season series with a 6-3 win over the Winkler Flyers on Tuesday night. The loss is the Flyers fifth in their last eight games, and despite their recent…

Nighthawks Repeat as Golden Bears Champions The Northlands Parkway Nighthawks are Virden Golden Bears High School Hockey Tournament champions for the second year in a row. NPC edged the St. Thomas Aquinas 4-3 in a shootout; defeated the host…

The Hawks Report Pembina Valley defeated the Central Plains Capitals and lost to the Winnipeg Bruins this past weekend. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35…