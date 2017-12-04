Details
Category: Local Sports


Pembina Valley defeated both the Southwest Cougars and Interlake Lightning this past weekend. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.


Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

The Hawks Report

Pembina Valley defeated both the Southwest Cougars and Interlake Lightning this past weekend. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. &…

Winkler Stumbles At Home

Weiland Parrish scored the lone goal for the Flyers in a 4-1 loss to the visiting Dauphin Kings on Saturday night. The short-handed Flyers generated significant chances but lacked execution while…

Winning Streak at Home Continues

The Winnipeg Jets have won five straight games at Bell MTS Place. Kyle Connor scored twice and Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and two assists as Winnipeg beat the Vegas Golden…

Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball Championships - Day 3

Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball ChampionshipsSaturday, December 2nd AAA @ BrandonGirls Final Neelin over Westgate 25-22, 25-21 Third Place Game Virden over Landmark 25-21, 25-21Semifinals…

The SEMHL Report

The Beavers host the Morden Redskins on Saturday night. Carman coach Brett Dow will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

Flyers Remain In First Place After Win In Selkirk

The Winkler Flyers won their first game of December, 2-1 over the Steelers in Selkirk. This was also the Flyers fourth straight victory. Having the week off to rest and prepare after three wins in…

Fall Meeting Brings Change To Border West

The Border West Baseball League is no longer. Welcome the Border Baseball League. "It was a long time ago when they went to the name Border West and there was a bit of drama involved," said league…

Becoming The 'Maine' Man: The Evolution Of Matthew Thiessen

He may be only 17 years old, but goalie Matthew Thiessen is both wise and skilled beyond his years. Having recently announced his commitment to the University of Maine, Thiessen took some time to…

The Flyers Report

Winkler picked up road wins over the Neepawa Natives, Dauphin Kings and Swan Valley Stampeders last weekend. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

Six Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball Championships begin Thursday. Miller Aces boys coach Michael Luptak will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs…

Goalie Of The Month

Congratulations to Halle Oswald of the Pembina Valley Hawks for being selected as this months goalie of the month. Oswald, a third year vet for the hawks, continues to be a huge asset between the…

This Week in Curling

The Roar of the Rings Canadian Curling Trials will begin this weekend in Ottawa. Jill Officer, who won Olympic gold with Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes and Dawn McEwen in 2014, will join Clayton…

Seven Unanswered

The Winnipeg Jets got seven unanswered goals from seven different players and defeated the Minnesota Wild 7-2 Monday night at Bell MTS Place. Joel Armia and Mark Scheifele scored late in the first…

Flyers Coaches To Represent MJHL In Player Showcase

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League has announced its coaching staffs for the upcoming SJHL/MJHL Player Showcase scheduled for January 15-16, 2018 at Regina’s Co-Operators Centre. Winkler Flyers Head…

The Hawks Report

Pembina Valley lost road games to the Brandon Wheat Kings and Yellowhead Chiefs this past weekend. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m.…

Provincial Junior Varsity Volleyball Championships - Day Three

Provincial Junior Varsity High School Volleyball ChampionshipsSaturday, November 25th A/AA Girls @ KillarneyFinalGilbert Plains over Warren 25-19, 25-17 Third Place Game Major Pratt (Russell) over…

Aces Capture Thunder Tourney

The Miller Aces are Morden Thunder High School Hockey Tournament champions. Braden Hildebrand scored twice and Andrew Dyck had the other as Miller defeated Sioux Lookout’s Queen Elizabeth District…

Flyers Double Stampeders To Complete Weekend Sweep

The Winkler Flyers scored three unanswered goals in the third period in a 4-2 win over the Swan Valley Stampeders in the finale of their three game weekend road trip. Playing their third game in…

Flyers Dominate Kings In Dauphin

Coltyn Bates scored three times as the Winkler Flyers soared past the Dauphin Kings 7-2 in the middle game of their three game weekend road swing. It was a dominating performance by the Flyers, who…

The SEMHL Report

The Mercs will play back-to-back games against the Carman Beavers and Notre Dame Hawks this weekend. Warren coach Gerry Minaker will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Monday, December 4th

Provincial AAAA High School
Varsity Volleyball Championships
@ Wpg
Girls Final
PCI vs Jeanne-Sauve, 6 p.m.
Boys Final
Lord Selkirk vs River East, 8 p.m.

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Miller vs Prairie Mountain
@ Altona, 7:30 p.m.
Morris vs Garden Valley
@ Winkler, 8 p.m.

NHL
San Jose at Washington, 6 p.m.
New York at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Calgary, 8 p.m.

NFL
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

NBA
Orlando at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Detroit at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 3rd

SEMHL
Portage 5 Winkler 2

MFMHL
Wpg Avros 3 Pembina Valley 2

MJHL
Portage 3 Neepawa 2
Steinbach 6 Swan Valley 1
Wpg Blues 6 Dauphin 5
Selkirk 5 Waywayseecappo 1

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Wpg Bruins 4 Parkland 2
Eastman 5 Kenora 1
Wpg Thrashers 3 Southwest 2
Brandon 4 Wpg Wild 3 (SO)

NHL
Winnipeg 5 Ottawa 0
Los Angeles 3 Chicago 1
Dallas 7 Colorado 2
Vegas 3 Arizona 2 (OT)

NFL
Minnesota 14 Atlanta 9
Baltimore 44 Detroit 20
New England 23 Buffalo 3
San Francisco 15 Chicago 14
Green Bay 26 Tampa Bay 20 (OT)
Jacksonville 30 Indianapolis 10
Miami 35 Denver 9
N.Y. Jets 38 Kansas City 31
Tennessee 24 Houston 13
L.A. Chargers 19 Cleveland 10
New Orleans 31 Carolina 21
L.A. Rams 32 Arizona 16
Oakland 24 N.Y. Giants 17
Seattle 24 Philadelphia 10

NBA
Orlando 105 New York 100
Minnesota 112 L.A. Clippers 106
Golden State 123 Miami 95
Oklahoma City 90 San Antonio 87
Houston 118 L.A. Lakers 95

 

 

 

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

Flyers Start Road Trip With A Win

Back on Track

Super Skate

The Flyers Report

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

This Week in Curling

Flyers' Struggles Continue Against Visiting Terriers

Nighthawks Repeat as Golden Bears Champions

The Hawks Report

Varsity Volleyball Regionals

Flyers Stumble Against Visiting Oil Caps

The 10th Anniversary of the DEKALB SuperSpiel

Jets Keep Winning

Flyers Move Into First Place With Win Over Pistons

The SEMHL Report

The Flyers Report

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

Flyers Edge Pistons In Overtime

Jets beat Coyotes Thanks to Three in the Second

This Week in Curling

Local Sports Archives

Community Events

26
Oct
2017
Pickelball

26 October 2017 - 21 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Emerado Centennial School, Winkler





13
Nov
2017
Great Violinists, Great Concertos

13 November 2017 - 18 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:15 pm

Bryce Hall, University of Winnipeg





16
Nov
2017
Minds in Motion - Altona

16 November 2017 - 04 January 2018, 9:30 am - 11:30 am

The Gardens on Tenth, Altona





19
Nov
2017
Pitching Clinic

19 November 2017 - 18 March 2018, 12:00 am - 2:00 pm

Central Plains RecPlex, Southport MB





20
Nov
2017
Great Violinists, Great Concertos

20 November 2017 - 25 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:15 pm

Bryce Hall, University of Winnipeg





23
Nov
2017
Minds in Motion - Altona

23 November 2017 - 11 January 2018, 9:30 am - 11:30 am

The Gardens on Tenth, Altona





24
Nov
2017
New Exhibitions Opening at the MHC Gallery

24 November 2017 - 20 January 2018, 7:30 pm - 7:30 pm

MHC Gallery, Winnipeg





Login