Details
Category: Local Sports


Pembina Valley has won just four of its last 10 games. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.


Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

The Hawks Report

Pembina Valley has won just four of its last 10 games. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

Kehler Signs With Kings

Portland Winterhawks goaltender Cole Kehler signed a three-year entry level contract with the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings on Friday. The 19-year-old Altona product, who was between the pipes for the…

The SEMHL Report

The Redskins improved their record to 4 and 3 thanks to a 4-2 victory over the Altona Maroons on Thursday night. Morden coach Mark Thiessen will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs…

The Flyers Report

Winkler lost home games to the Dauphin Kings and Winnipeg Blues after beating the Steelers 2-1 in Selkirk. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at…

Working Towards the Winter Games

Manitoba hockey fans got the opportunity to witness one of the great rivalries in the sport Tuesday night in Winnipeg. Canada and the United States met at Bell MTS Place in game four of their…

Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The Redhawks finished second at the Provincial "A" Varsity Girls High School Volleyball Championship in Brandon. Redhawks coach Jerry Waldner will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports…

Flyers Blanked By Visiting Blues

The Winkler Flyers deserved a better fate in a 1-0 loss to the visiting Winnipeg Blues on Tuesday night. The Flyers generated chances but no goals, losing for the fourth straight time on home ice.…

This Week in Curling

It was gold for Manitoba at the Travelers Curling Club Championship in Kingston last month. 2017 champion Stacey Fordyce will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which airs Tuesdays at 11:35…

The Hawks Report

Pembina Valley defeated both the Southwest Cougars and Interlake Lightning this past weekend. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. &…

Winkler Stumbles At Home

Weiland Parrish scored the lone goal for the Flyers in a 4-1 loss to the visiting Dauphin Kings on Saturday night. The short-handed Flyers generated significant chances but lacked execution while…

Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball Championships - Day 3

Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball ChampionshipsSaturday, December 2nd AAA @ BrandonGirls Final Neelin over Westgate 25-22, 25-21 Third Place Game Virden over Landmark 25-21, 25-21Semifinals…

Winning Streak at Home Continues

The Winnipeg Jets have won five straight games at Bell MTS Place. Kyle Connor scored twice and Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and two assists as Winnipeg beat the Vegas Golden…

Flyers Remain In First Place After Win In Selkirk

The Winkler Flyers won their first game of December, 2-1 over the Steelers in Selkirk. This was also the Flyers fourth straight victory. Having the week off to rest and prepare after three wins in…

The SEMHL Report

The Beavers host the Morden Redskins on Saturday night. Carman coach Brett Dow will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

Fall Meeting Brings Change To Border West

The Border West Baseball League is no longer. Welcome the Border Baseball League. "It was a long time ago when they went to the name Border West and there was a bit of drama involved," said league…

Becoming The 'Maine' Man: The Evolution Of Matthew Thiessen

He may be only 17 years old, but goalie Matthew Thiessen is both wise and skilled beyond his years. Having recently announced his commitment to the University of Maine, Thiessen took some time to…

The Flyers Report

Winkler picked up road wins over the Neepawa Natives, Dauphin Kings and Swan Valley Stampeders last weekend. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

Six Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball Championships begin Thursday. Miller Aces boys coach Michael Luptak will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs…

Goalie Of The Month

Congratulations to Halle Oswald of the Pembina Valley Hawks for being selected as this months goalie of the month. Oswald, a third year vet for the hawks, continues to be a huge asset between the…

This Week in Curling

The Roar of the Rings Canadian Curling Trials will begin this weekend in Ottawa. Jill Officer, who won Olympic gold with Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes and Dawn McEwen in 2014, will join Clayton…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Monday, December 11th

MJHL
Showcase
@ Bell MTS Iceplex in Wpg
Virden vs Selkirk, 4 p.m.
Portage vs OCN, 6 p.m.
Winkler vs Waywayseecappo, 7 p.m.

NHL
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

NFL
New England at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

NBA
Miami at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 10th

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Southwest 6 Pembina Valley 3
Central Plains 3 Interlake 2 (OT)
Yellowhead 8 Norman 2
Wpg Thrashers 5 Parkland 3

MMJHL
Raiders 3 Pembina Valley 2 

MJHL
Dauphin 4 Neepawa 2

AHL
Manitoba 6 Milwaukee 1

NHL
St. Louis 3 Buffalo 2 (OT)
Chicago 3 Arizona 1
Toronto 1 Edmonton 0
Minnesota 4 San Jose 3 (OT)

NFL
Buffalo 13 Indianapolis 7 (OT)
Carolina 31 Minnesota 24
Chicago 33 Cincinnati 7
Green Bay 27 Cleveland 21 (OT)
San Francisco 26 Houston 16
Kansas City 26 Oakland 15
Detroit 24 Tampa Bay 21
Dallas 30 N.Y. Giants 10
Arizona 12 Tennessee 7
Denver 23 N.Y. Jets 0
L.A. Chargers 30 Washington 13
Jacksonville 30 Seattle 24
Philadelphia 43 L.A. Rams 35
Pittsburgh 39 Baltimore 38

NBA
Toronto 102 Sacramento 87
Boston 91 Detroit 81
Indiana 126 Denver 116 (OT)
Minnesota 97 Dallas 92
New Orleans 131 Philadelphia 124
New York 111 Atlanta 107

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

Seven Unanswered

Flyers Coaches To Represent MJHL In Player Showcase

The Hawks Report

Provincial Junior Varsity Volleyball Championships - Day Three

Aces Capture Thunder Tourney

Flyers Double Stampeders To Complete Weekend Sweep

Flyers Dominate Kings In Dauphin

The SEMHL Report

Flyers Start Road Trip With A Win

Back on Track

Super Skate

The Flyers Report

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

This Week in Curling

Flyers' Struggles Continue Against Visiting Terriers

Nighthawks Repeat as Golden Bears Champions

The Hawks Report

Varsity Volleyball Regionals

Flyers Stumble Against Visiting Oil Caps

The 10th Anniversary of the DEKALB SuperSpiel

Local Sports Archives

Community Events

26
Oct
2017
Pickelball

26 October 2017 - 21 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Emerado Centennial School, Winkler





13
Nov
2017
Great Violinists, Great Concertos

13 November 2017 - 18 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:15 pm

Bryce Hall, University of Winnipeg





16
Nov
2017
Minds in Motion - Altona

16 November 2017 - 04 January 2018, 9:30 am - 11:30 am

The Gardens on Tenth, Altona





19
Nov
2017
Pitching Clinic

19 November 2017 - 18 March 2018, 12:00 am - 2:00 pm

Central Plains RecPlex, Southport MB





20
Nov
2017
Great Violinists, Great Concertos

20 November 2017 - 25 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:15 pm

Bryce Hall, University of Winnipeg





23
Nov
2017
Minds in Motion - Altona

23 November 2017 - 11 January 2018, 9:30 am - 11:30 am

The Gardens on Tenth, Altona





24
Nov
2017
New Exhibitions Opening at the MHC Gallery

24 November 2017 - 20 January 2018, 7:30 pm - 7:30 pm

MHC Gallery, Winnipeg





Login