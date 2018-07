The Altona Bisons face the Elmwood Giants and the Pembina Valley Orioles take on the Carillon Sultans in round one of the MJBL playoffs. Pembina Valley assistant coach Sheldon Bergman and Altona manager Curt Letkeman will join Clayton Dreger on the Orioles/Bisons Report which airs Wednesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.