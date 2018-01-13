The Round Robin Winds Down at the Scotties



The end is in sight.



The round robin concludes today and the playoffs start tonight at the 2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Killarney.



Kerrie Einarson of East St. Paul clinched first place in the Red Group and will play in the 1-1 page playoff game at 7:45 p.m. at the Shamrock Centre.



Einarson, Selena Kaatz, Liz Fyfe and Kristin MacCuish improved their record to 6 and 0 thanks to a 7-4 victory over Darcy Robertson of Assiniboine Memorial on Friday afternoon,



The 2016 champion was thrilled to punch her ticket for the 1-1 game.



“After I threw that last rock I just got goosebumps,” Einarson said. “We knew we clinched first place and that was super exciting. That game went really well. We had one end where it wasn’t so great but there’s always ends like that. We’re excited to be where we are.”



Robertson, who beat Einarson in a tie-breaker at the 2017 Provincial Scotties at the Eric Coy Arena in Winnipeg, can still clinch second place with a win this morning over Jennifer Clark-Rouire of Miami.



Last years finalist will also get in if Barb Spencer of Assiniboine Memorial loses to Einarson.



Jennifer Jones of St. Vital and Joelle Brown of Charleswood have qualified for the playoffs in the Black Group.



Both have 5 and 1 records heading into their final round robin games this afternoon,



Jones will meet Briane Meilleur of Fort Rouge and Brown will face Alyssa Calvert of Carberry,



A Brown win over Calvert would send the Charleswood foursome into the 1-1 game against Einarson.



Brown beat Jones 9-5 back on day one.





2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts

@ the Shamrock Centre in Killarney

Saturday, January 13th

Draw #13 8:30 a.m.

Kerri Einarson, East St. Paul 7 Barb Spencer, Assiniboine Memorial 5

Darcy Robertson, Assiniboine Memorial 7 Jennifer Clark-Rouire, Miami 4

Cheryl Reed, Brandon 7 Tiffany McLean, Brandon 3

Mackenzie Zacharias, Altona 8 Rebecca Lamb, Stonewall 5



Draw #14 12:15 p.m.

Jennifer Jones, St. Vital vs Briane Meilleur, Fort Rouge

Joelle Brown, Charleswood vs Alyssa Calvert, Carberry

Shannon Birchard, Thistle vs Kristy Watling, Fort Rouge

Jennifer Briscoe, Thompson vs Lisa Hale-Menard, Dauphin





Standings

Black Group

Jones & Brown (5-1)

Birchard, Watling, Meilleur & Calver (3-3)

Briscoe & Hale-Menard (1-5)



Red Group

Einarson (7-0)

Robertson (6-1)

Zacharias & Spencer (4-3)

Clark-Rouire (3-4)

Lamb (2-5)

Reed & McLean (1-6)