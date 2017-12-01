The SEMHL Report

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report Six Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball Championships begin Thursday. Miller Aces boys coach Michael Luptak will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs…

Goalie Of The Month Congratulations to Halle Oswald of the Pembina Valley Hawks for being selected as this months goalie of the month. Oswald, a third year vet for the hawks, continues to be a huge asset between the…

This Week in Curling The Roar of the Rings Canadian Curling Trials will begin this weekend in Ottawa. Jill Officer, who won Olympic gold with Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes and Dawn McEwen in 2014, will join Clayton…

Seven Unanswered The Winnipeg Jets got seven unanswered goals from seven different players and defeated the Minnesota Wild 7-2 Monday night at Bell MTS Place. Joel Armia and Mark Scheifele scored late in the first…

Flyers Coaches To Represent MJHL In Player Showcase The Manitoba Junior Hockey League has announced its coaching staffs for the upcoming SJHL/MJHL Player Showcase scheduled for January 15-16, 2018 at Regina’s Co-Operators Centre. Winkler Flyers Head…

The Hawks Report Pembina Valley lost road games to the Brandon Wheat Kings and Yellowhead Chiefs this past weekend. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m.…

Provincial Junior Varsity Volleyball Championships - Day Three Provincial Junior Varsity High School Volleyball ChampionshipsSaturday, November 25th A/AA Girls @ KillarneyFinalGilbert Plains over Warren 25-19, 25-17 Third Place Game Major Pratt (Russell) over…

Aces Capture Thunder Tourney The Miller Aces are Morden Thunder High School Hockey Tournament champions. Braden Hildebrand scored twice and Andrew Dyck had the other as Miller defeated Sioux Lookout’s Queen Elizabeth District…

Flyers Double Stampeders To Complete Weekend Sweep The Winkler Flyers scored three unanswered goals in the third period in a 4-2 win over the Swan Valley Stampeders in the finale of their three game weekend road trip. Playing their third game in…

Flyers Dominate Kings In Dauphin Coltyn Bates scored three times as the Winkler Flyers soared past the Dauphin Kings 7-2 in the middle game of their three game weekend road swing. It was a dominating performance by the Flyers, who…

The SEMHL Report The Mercs will play back-to-back games against the Carman Beavers and Notre Dame Hawks this weekend. Warren coach Gerry Minaker will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at…

Flyers Start Road Trip With A Win The Winkler Flyers kicked off their three game weekend road trip with a 5-2 win over the Natives in Neepawa on Friday night. Weiland Parrish scored twice and CJ Corazzin chipped in with three helpers…

Back on Track The Pembina Valley Hawks will look to move above the .500 mark when they play a pair of road games this weekend. The defending Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League champions will meet the Central…

Super Skate Eight skaters from the Winkler Skating Club will be competing in Skate Manitoba's Super Skate competition this weekend at the Terry Sawchuk arena in Winnipeg. The eight are Camryn Harder, Talia…