The Beavers host the Morden Redskins on Saturday night. Carman coach Brett Dow will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.


Fall Meeting Brings Change To Border West

The Border West Baseball League is no longer. Welcome the Border Baseball League. "It was a long time ago when they went to the name Border West and there was a bit of drama involved," said league…

The SEMHL Report

Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball Championships - Day Two

Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball ChampionshipsFriday, December 1stAAA @ BrandonBoysMiller vs Westgate, 12 p.m.Miller vs Gabrielle Roy, 3 p.m.GirlsMiller vs Neelin, 12 p.m.Miller vs…

Becoming The 'Maine' Man: The Evolution Of Matthew Thiessen

He may be only 17 years old, but goalie Matthew Thiessen is both wise and skilled beyond his years. Having recently announced his commitment to the University of Maine, Thiessen took some time to…

The Flyers Report

Winkler picked up road wins over the Neepawa Natives, Dauphin Kings and Swan Valley Stampeders last weekend. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

Six Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball Championships begin Thursday. Miller Aces boys coach Michael Luptak will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs…

Goalie Of The Month

Congratulations to Halle Oswald of the Pembina Valley Hawks for being selected as this months goalie of the month. Oswald, a third year vet for the hawks, continues to be a huge asset between the…

This Week in Curling

The Roar of the Rings Canadian Curling Trials will begin this weekend in Ottawa. Jill Officer, who won Olympic gold with Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes and Dawn McEwen in 2014, will join Clayton…

Seven Unanswered

The Winnipeg Jets got seven unanswered goals from seven different players and defeated the Minnesota Wild 7-2 Monday night at Bell MTS Place. Joel Armia and Mark Scheifele scored late in the first…

Flyers Coaches To Represent MJHL In Player Showcase

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League has announced its coaching staffs for the upcoming SJHL/MJHL Player Showcase scheduled for January 15-16, 2018 at Regina’s Co-Operators Centre. Winkler Flyers Head…

The Hawks Report

Pembina Valley lost road games to the Brandon Wheat Kings and Yellowhead Chiefs this past weekend. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m.…

Provincial Junior Varsity Volleyball Championships - Day Three

Provincial Junior Varsity High School Volleyball ChampionshipsSaturday, November 25th A/AA Girls @ KillarneyFinalGilbert Plains over Warren 25-19, 25-17 Third Place Game Major Pratt (Russell) over…

Aces Capture Thunder Tourney

The Miller Aces are Morden Thunder High School Hockey Tournament champions. Braden Hildebrand scored twice and Andrew Dyck had the other as Miller defeated Sioux Lookout’s Queen Elizabeth District…

Flyers Double Stampeders To Complete Weekend Sweep

The Winkler Flyers scored three unanswered goals in the third period in a 4-2 win over the Swan Valley Stampeders in the finale of their three game weekend road trip. Playing their third game in…

Flyers Dominate Kings In Dauphin

Coltyn Bates scored three times as the Winkler Flyers soared past the Dauphin Kings 7-2 in the middle game of their three game weekend road swing. It was a dominating performance by the Flyers, who…

The SEMHL Report

The Mercs will play back-to-back games against the Carman Beavers and Notre Dame Hawks this weekend. Warren coach Gerry Minaker will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at…

Flyers Start Road Trip With A Win

The Winkler Flyers kicked off their three game weekend road trip with a 5-2 win over the Natives in Neepawa on Friday night. Weiland Parrish scored twice and CJ Corazzin chipped in with three helpers…

Back on Track

The Pembina Valley Hawks will look to move above the .500 mark when they play a pair of road games this weekend. The defending Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League champions will meet the Central…

Super Skate

Eight skaters from the Winkler Skating Club will be competing in Skate Manitoba's Super Skate competition this weekend at the Terry Sawchuk arena in Winnipeg. The eight are Camryn Harder, Talia…

The Flyers Report

Winkler lost back-to-back games to the Virden Oil Capitals and Portage Terriers. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on…

Friday, December 1st

SEMHL
Portage at Warren, 8 p.m.

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Miller vs Morris
@ Altona, 8 p.m.
Garden Valley at Morden, 8 p.m.

MJHL
Winkler at Selkirk, 7:30 p.m.
Steinbach at OCN, 7 p.m.
Virden at Neepawa, 7:30 p.m.
Portage at Swan Valley, 7:30 p.m.

MMJHL
Pembina Valley vs Transcona
@ Wpg, 8 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley vs Southwest
@ Souris, 8 p.m.
Central Plains vs Norman
@ Thompson, 7:30 p.m.
Yellowhead vs Interlake
@ Teulon, 7:30 p.m.

WHL
Brandon at Lethbridge, 8 p.m.

NHL
Anaheim at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis 7 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Colorado, 8 p.m.

NBA
Detroit at Washington
Golden State at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Oaklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.

Thursday, November 30th

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Morris 4 Morden 3
Northlands Parkway 8 PCI 7 (SO)

MJHL
Virden 5 Waywayseecappo 4 (OT)

AHL
Manitoba 7 Cleveland 1

NHL
Los Angeles 5 Washington 2
Montreal 6 Detroit 3
Minnesota 4 Vegas 2
Vancouver 5 Nashville 3
Dallas 4 Chicago 3 (OT)
Calgary 3 Arizona 0
Toronto 6 Edmonton 4

NFL
Dallas 38 Washington 14

NBA
Cleveland 121 Atlanta 114
Boston 108 Philadelphia 97
Denver 111 Chicago 110
Milwaukee 103 Portland 91
Utah 126 L.A. Clippers 107

Community Events

26
Oct
2017
Pickelball

26 October 2017 - 21 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Emerado Centennial School, Winkler





13
Nov
2017
Great Violinists, Great Concertos

13 November 2017 - 18 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:15 pm

Bryce Hall, University of Winnipeg





16
Nov
2017
Minds in Motion - Altona

16 November 2017 - 04 January 2018, 9:30 am - 11:30 am

The Gardens on Tenth, Altona





19
Nov
2017
Pitching Clinic

19 November 2017 - 18 March 2018, 12:00 am - 2:00 pm

Central Plains RecPlex, Southport MB





20
Nov
2017
Great Violinists, Great Concertos

20 November 2017 - 25 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:15 pm

Bryce Hall, University of Winnipeg





23
Nov
2017
Minds in Motion - Altona

23 November 2017 - 11 January 2018, 9:30 am - 11:30 am

The Gardens on Tenth, Altona





24
Nov
2017
New Exhibitions Opening at the MHC Gallery

24 November 2017 - 20 January 2018, 7:30 pm - 7:30 pm

MHC Gallery, Winnipeg





