The Royals have one road game left in 2017. Winkler coach Alex Krahn will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.


Aces & Cougars Ready to Drop the Puck on Winter Classic

It is without a doubt the highlight of the Zone 4 High School Hockey League's 50th anniversary season and it takes place this weekend. The Miller Aces and Carman Cougars, who were charter members…

The SEMHL Report

Rough Opening 20 Costs Jets

Giving up three unanswered first period goals was just too deep of a hole to dig out from as the Winnipeg Jets lost 5-1 to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night at Bell MTS Place. Vinnie…

The Flyers Report

Winkler shutout the Waywayseecappo Wolverines and lost to the OCN Blizzard at the MJHL Showcase. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35…

Odlum Commits To Minot State

Jamie Odlum will be taking her softball talents to Minot State next season. "I'm pretty happy about it and relieved that I finally got a school to go to," said Odlum. "Not just that, but it's the…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The Saints finished second at the Provincial "AAAA" Varsity Girls High School Volleyball Championship in Winnipeg. Portage Collegiate coach Derek Casper will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High…

Bad Breaks Sink Flyers At Showcase

It was a game of bad breaks, missed opportunities and untimely penalties as the Winkler Flyers fell 5-2 to the OCN Blizzard at the MJHL Showcase in Winnipeg. Collin Caulfield and Will Blake both…

This Week in Curling

The Canola Growers Provincial Junior Curling Championships begin Boxing Day in Altona. Host committee co-chair Keith Stoesz will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which airs Tuesdays at…

Flyers Shutout Wolverines At Showcase

Nolan McGuire and Matt Christian each recorded three points and Troy Martyniuk stopped all 22 shots he faced as the Winkler Flyers blanked the Wayway Wolverines 5-0, Monday night at the MJHL Showcase…

Jets Back in the Win Column

The Winnipeg Jets three-game winless streak is over. Mathieu Perreault had two goals and an assist as Winnipeg defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 Monday night at Bell MTS Place. "Sometimes it's tough…

The Hawks Report

Pembina Valley has won just four of its last 10 games. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

Kehler Signs With Kings

Portland Winterhawks goaltender Cole Kehler signed a three-year entry level contract with the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings on Friday. The 19-year-old Altona product, who was between the pipes for the…

The SEMHL Report

The Redskins improved their record to 4 and 3 thanks to a 4-2 victory over the Altona Maroons on Thursday night. Morden coach Mark Thiessen will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs…

The Flyers Report

Winkler lost home games to the Dauphin Kings and Winnipeg Blues after beating the Steelers 2-1 in Selkirk. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at…

Working Towards the Winter Games

Manitoba hockey fans got the opportunity to witness one of the great rivalries in the sport Tuesday night in Winnipeg. Canada and the United States met at Bell MTS Place in game four of their…

Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The Redhawks finished second at the Provincial "A" Varsity Girls High School Volleyball Championship in Brandon. Redhawks coach Jerry Waldner will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports…

Flyers Blanked By Visiting Blues

The Winkler Flyers deserved a better fate in a 1-0 loss to the visiting Winnipeg Blues on Tuesday night. The Flyers generated chances but no goals, losing for the fourth straight time on home ice.…

This Week in Curling

It was gold for Manitoba at the Travelers Curling Club Championship in Kingston last month. 2017 champion Stacey Fordyce will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which airs Tuesdays at 11:35…

The Hawks Report

Pembina Valley defeated both the Southwest Cougars and Interlake Lightning this past weekend. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. &…

Winkler Stumbles At Home

Weiland Parrish scored the lone goal for the Flyers in a 4-1 loss to the visiting Dauphin Kings on Saturday night. The short-handed Flyers generated significant chances but lacked execution while…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Friday, December 15th

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Portage Collegiate at Morris, 8 p.m.
Morden vs Prairie Mountain
@ Swan Lake, 7:30 p.m.

MJHL
Winkler at Portage, 7:30 p.m.
Waywayseecappo at Virden, 7:30 p.m.
Selkirk at Swan Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Dauphin at Neepawa, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.
Eastman at Wpg Bruins, 7:30 p.m.
Central Plains vs Parkland
@ Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Kenora vs Norman
@ Thompson, 7:30 p.m.

WHL
Lethbridge at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

AHL
Manitoba at Belleville, 6 p.m.

NHL
Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Dallas at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

NBA
Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Portland at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 6 p.m.
Miami at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 8 p.m.

Thursday, December 14th

SEMHL
Morden 6 Altona 2

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Pembina 5 Morden 1
Prairie Mountain 7 Portage Collegiate 4

NHL
Chicago 5 Winnipeg 1
Philadelphia 2 Buffalo 1
Columbus 6 N.Y. Islanders 4 
Washington 5 Boston 3
Montreal 2 New Jersey 1 (OT)
Anaheim 3 St. Louis 1
Minnesota 2 Toronto 0
Colorado 2 Florida 1
Nashville 4 Edmonton 0
San Jose 3 Calgary 2
Tampa Bay 4 Arizona 1
Vegas 2 Pittsburgh 1

NFL
Denver 25 Indianapolis 13

NBA
Detroit 105 Atlanta 91
New York 111 Brooklyn 104
Cleveland 121 L.A. Lakers 112
Minnesota 119 Sacramento 96
Golden State 112 Dallas 97

Community Events

14
Dec
2017
Pickelball

14 December 2017 - 08 February 2018, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Emerado Centennial School, Winkler





15
Dec
2017
Winkler Flyers @ Portage Terriers

15 December 2017 7:30 pm

Stride Place





16
Dec
2017
Emerson Casual Crafters - Last Chance Christmas Baking & Gift Sale

16 December 2017 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Emerson New Horizons





16
Dec
2017
Jingle for Genesis Craft & Vendor Sale

16 December 2017 - 17 December 2017, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

East Gate Mall





16
Dec
2017
Trees and Their Care - An A Rocha Nature Talk

16 December 2017 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm

Winkler Library





16
Dec
2017
"A Wonderful Story" Christmas Concert by D'Friesens

16 December 2017 7:00 pm

Christian Faith Church, Winkler





16
Dec
2017
Winkler Flyers VS Portage Terriers

16 December 2017 7:30 pm

Winkler Recreational Complex, Winkler





