The Zone 4 High School Sports Report The Saints finished second at the Provincial "AAAA" Varsity Girls High School Volleyball Championship in Winnipeg. Portage Collegiate coach Derek Casper will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report.

Bad Breaks Sink Flyers At Showcase It was a game of bad breaks, missed opportunities and untimely penalties as the Winkler Flyers fell 5-2 to the OCN Blizzard at the MJHL Showcase in Winnipeg. Collin Caulfield and Will Blake both…

This Week in Curling The Canola Growers Provincial Junior Curling Championships begin Boxing Day in Altona. Host committee co-chair Keith Stoesz will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling.

Flyers Shutout Wolverines At Showcase Nolan McGuire and Matt Christian each recorded three points and Troy Martyniuk stopped all 22 shots he faced as the Winkler Flyers blanked the Wayway Wolverines 5-0, Monday night at the MJHL Showcase…

Jets Back in the Win Column The Winnipeg Jets three-game winless streak is over. Mathieu Perreault had two goals and an assist as Winnipeg defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 Monday night at Bell MTS Place. "Sometimes it's tough…

The Hawks Report Pembina Valley has won just four of its last 10 games. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report.

Kehler Signs With Kings Portland Winterhawks goaltender Cole Kehler signed a three-year entry level contract with the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings on Friday. The 19-year-old Altona product, who was between the pipes for the…

The SEMHL Report The Redskins improved their record to 4 and 3 thanks to a 4-2 victory over the Altona Maroons on Thursday night. Morden coach Mark Thiessen will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report.

The Flyers Report Winkler lost home games to the Dauphin Kings and Winnipeg Blues after beating the Steelers 2-1 in Selkirk. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report.

Working Towards the Winter Games Manitoba hockey fans got the opportunity to witness one of the great rivalries in the sport Tuesday night in Winnipeg. Canada and the United States met at Bell MTS Place in game four of their…

Zone 4 High School Sports Report The Redhawks finished second at the Provincial "A" Varsity Girls High School Volleyball Championship in Brandon. Redhawks coach Jerry Waldner will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report.

Flyers Blanked By Visiting Blues The Winkler Flyers deserved a better fate in a 1-0 loss to the visiting Winnipeg Blues on Tuesday night. The Flyers generated chances but no goals, losing for the fourth straight time on home ice.…

This Week in Curling It was gold for Manitoba at the Travelers Curling Club Championship in Kingston last month. 2017 champion Stacey Fordyce will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling.

The Hawks Report Pembina Valley defeated both the Southwest Cougars and Interlake Lightning this past weekend. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report.