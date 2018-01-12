Details
The Hawks defeated the Maroons 5-4 in Altona. Notre Dame forward Matt Gingera scored four times Thursday night and will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.


 

Thursday, January 11th

SEMHL
Notre Dame 5 Altona 4

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Prairie Mountain at Morden (ppd)

MJHL
Virden 5 OCN 4 (OT)

NHL
Carolina 3 Washington 1
Buffalo 3 Columbus 1
Calgary 5 Tampa Bay 1

NBA
Toronto 133 Cleveland 99
Boston 114 Philadelphia 103
L.A. Clippers 121 Sacramento 115
L.A. Lakers 93 San Antonio 81

Friday, January 12th

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Morden at Morris, 8 p.m.

MFMHL
Pembina Valley vs Central Plains
@ Portage, 7:45 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Norman vs Eastman
@ Beausejour, 8 p.m.

MJHL
Dauphin at Portage, 7:30 p.m.
Waywayseecappo at Wpg Blues, 7 p.m.
Steinbach at Swan Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Virden at Selkirk, 7:30 p.m.

WHL
Calgary at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

NHL
Vancouver at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 8 p.m.

NBA
Utah at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 8 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

