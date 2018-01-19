Details
The Islanders will face the defending champion Hawks in Notre Dame on Saturday night. Portage defenseman Tyler Harland will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.


The SEMHL Report

Genoway Excited To Represent Canada On International Stage

Team Canada's National Hockey team will have a Morden flavour when they go to Pyeongchang, South Korea in February for the 2018 Winter Games thanks to Chay Genoway, who currently plays for Lada…

The Flyers Report

Winkler will meet the Virden Oil Capitals and Portage Terriers this weekend. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on…

Hawks Take In All-Star Festivities

The Winnipeg "AAA" Bantam All-Star game took place on January 13th in Winnipeg. The event featured a skills competition, game, and then dinner for the players. Trent Crane and Roux Bazin represented…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

Just six points separates third place from sixth place. Northlands Parkway hockey coach Dan Giesbrecht will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs Wednesdays at 11:35…

Zacharias Reflects on 4 and 3 at the Scotties

Mackenzie Zacharias, Gaetanne Gauthier, Emily Zacharias and Ashley Groff made all junior curlers in our province proud last week. The Altona Curling Club foursome lost their first three games at 2018…

This Week in Curling

The Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts wrapped up Sunday at the Shamrock Centre in Killarney. 2018 champions Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer and Dawn McEwen will join Clayton Dreger…

The Hawks Report

Pembina Valley won their lone game on the weekend and now has a point in all four games played in 2018. Head coach Rylan Price will join Dantin Reimer on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35…

The Best on Ice

One of the greatest Manitoba curling teams of all-time is Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts champions for the fourth time. Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer and Dawn McEwen defeated…

Team Effort Helps Flyers Down Kings

The Winkler Flyers fired 44 shots on goal and got past the Kings 4-1 on Saturday night in their final meeting of the season against Dauphin. Matt Christian led the way with two goals and Troy…

Jones Advances to Scotties Final

Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer and Dawn McEwen are one away from representing Manitoba at the National Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton, British Columbia. The St. Vital…

Aces Win Winkler Invitational

The Miller Aces won their third tournament of the hockey season Saturday. Colton Harder scored three times and Declan Enns stopped all 29 shots he faced as the Aces defeated Gabrielle Roy Les Roys of…

Playoff Time at the Scotties

The rock throwing began Wednesday with 16 teams all after the same goal – win the 2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Killarney. After the completion of the round robin 12 of those teams…

The Round Robin Winds Down at the Scotties

The end is in sight. The round robin concludes today and the playoffs start tonight at the 2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Killarney. Kerrie Einarson of East St. Paul clinched first…

Winkler Invitational High School Hockey Tourney

Winkler Invitational High School Hockey TournamentChampionship FinalMiller 5 Gabrielle Roy 0Third Place GameSteinbach Regional Secondary School 5 Northlands Parkway 3Semifinals Gabrielle Roy 6…

Family Time at the Scotties

There’s nothing like sharing some quality family bonding time especially when you’re trying to win the Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts. That’s exactly what three-time champion Barb Spencer…

The Hawks defeated the Maroons 5-4 in Altona. Notre Dame forward Matt Gingera scored four times Thursday night and will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20…

Central Regional Star Skate

The Winkler Skating Club has skaters going to the Central Regional Star Skate Competition in Carman this Saturday. Back Row: Jane Hiebert, Jessica Heinrichs, Brookelyn Kuhl, Daniels Heinrichs,…

Flyers Add Size And Skill At Trading Deadline

The Winkler Flyers added two new pieces at the MJHL trade deadline, acquiring 18-year-old defenseman Erik Dahl (99) from the Minot Minotauros (NAHL) and 19-year-old forward Nick Lund (98) from the…

Five Trips to the Scotties

Kerri Einarson, Selena Kaatz, Liz Fyfe and Kristin MacCuish have thrown rocks, swept rocks and have won a lot more games than they've lost at the Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Tundra…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Friday, January 19th

SEMHL
Morden at Warren, 8 p.m.

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Miller vs Portage Collegiate
@ Altona, 8 p.m.
Garden Valley at Morden, 8 p.m.

MJHL
Virden at Winkler, 7:30 p.m.
Neepawa at Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Wpg Blues at Swan Valley, 7:30 p.m.

MMJHL
Pembina Valley vs Raiders
@ Wpg, 7:45 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Central Plains vs Eastman
@ Portage, 8 p.m.
Yellowhead at Kenora, 7:30 p.m.
Southwest vs Parkland
@ Souris, 8 p.m.
Wpg Bruins at Wpg Wild, 7 p.m.
Norman at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

WHL
Brandon at Tri City, 9:05 p.m.

AHL
Manitoba vs Texas @ Wpg, 7 p.m.

NHL
Montreal at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

NBA
San Antonio at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.
Indiana at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
New York at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 18th

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Portage Collegiate 6 Morden 4

MJHL
Portage 4 Virden 1

NHL
Boston 5 N.Y. Islanders 2
New Jersey 4 Washington 3 (OT)
Philadelphia 3 Toronto 2 (OT)
Columbus 2 Dallas 1 (SO)
St. Louis 4 Ottawa 1
Vegas 4 Tampa Bay 1
N.Y. Rangers 4 Buffalo 3
Nashville 3 Arizona 2 (SO)
Colorado 5 San Jose 3
Pittsburgh 3 Los Angeles 1

NBA
Cleveland 104 Orlando 103 
Philadelphia 89 Boston 80
Houston 116 Minnesota 98
Portland 100 Indiana 86

