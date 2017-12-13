The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The Hawks Report Pembina Valley has won just four of its last 10 games. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

Kehler Signs With Kings Portland Winterhawks goaltender Cole Kehler signed a three-year entry level contract with the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings on Friday. The 19-year-old Altona product, who was between the pipes for the…

The SEMHL Report The Redskins improved their record to 4 and 3 thanks to a 4-2 victory over the Altona Maroons on Thursday night.

The Flyers Report Winkler lost home games to the Dauphin Kings and Winnipeg Blues after beating the Steelers 2-1 in Selkirk.

Working Towards the Winter Games Manitoba hockey fans got the opportunity to witness one of the great rivalries in the sport Tuesday night in Winnipeg. Canada and the United States met at Bell MTS Place in game four of their…

Zone 4 High School Sports Report The Redhawks finished second at the Provincial "A" Varsity Girls High School Volleyball Championship in Brandon.

Flyers Blanked By Visiting Blues The Winkler Flyers deserved a better fate in a 1-0 loss to the visiting Winnipeg Blues on Tuesday night. The Flyers generated chances but no goals, losing for the fourth straight time on home ice.…

This Week in Curling It was gold for Manitoba at the Travelers Curling Club Championship in Kingston last month.

The Hawks Report Pembina Valley defeated both the Southwest Cougars and Interlake Lightning this past weekend.

Winkler Stumbles At Home Weiland Parrish scored the lone goal for the Flyers in a 4-1 loss to the visiting Dauphin Kings on Saturday night. The short-handed Flyers generated significant chances but lacked execution while…

Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball Championships - Day 3 Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball ChampionshipsSaturday, December 2nd AAA @ BrandonGirls Final Neelin over Westgate 25-22, 25-21 Third Place Game Virden over Landmark 25-21, 25-21Semifinals…

Winning Streak at Home Continues The Winnipeg Jets have won five straight games at Bell MTS Place. Kyle Connor scored twice and Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and two assists as Winnipeg beat the Vegas Golden…

Flyers Remain In First Place After Win In Selkirk The Winkler Flyers won their first game of December, 2-1 over the Steelers in Selkirk. This was also the Flyers fourth straight victory. Having the week off to rest and prepare after three wins in…

The SEMHL Report The Beavers host the Morden Redskins on Saturday night.