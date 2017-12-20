Details
Category: Local Sports


The Barons finished fourth at the Provincial "A" Varsity Boys High School Volleyball Championship in Brandon. St. Paul's coach Craig Baron will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs Wednesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.


Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The Barons finished fourth at the Provincial "A" Varsity Boys High School Volleyball Championship in Brandon. St. Paul's coach Craig Baron will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports…

This Week in Curling

It's been a busy curling season for the chair of the Board of Governors of Curling Canada. Resby Coutts will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which airs Tuesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m.…

Zodiacs Capture Iceplex Tourney

The Garden Valley Zodiacs are champions of the Bell MTS Iceplex Hockey Tournament. The Zodiacs, who started the tournament four years ago, went 3-0-1 this past weekend in Winnipeg. GVC defeated…

The Hawks Report

Pembina Valley played road games in Brandon and Dauphin this past weekend. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM…

Aces Win 50th Anniversary Winter Classic Over Cougars

Kirby Sawatzky scored four times as the Miller Aces won the Zone 4 High School Hockey League's 50th anniversary Winter Classic 8-3 over the Carman Cougars Sunday afternoon in Rosenfeld. "They were…

Jets Answer Back

Less than 24 hours after being shutout in St. Louis, the Winnipeg Jets returned the favour Sunday night at Bell MTS Place. Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves as Winnipeg defeated the Blues 4-0. Adam…

Flyers Down Terriers In Thrilling Fashion

The Winkler Flyers erased a four goal deficit in the third period in a thrilling 5-4 shootout win over the visiting Portage Terriers on Saturday night, in their final game before the MJHL Christmas…

The SEMHL Report

The Royals have one road game left in 2017. Winkler coach Alex Krahn will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

Aces & Cougars Ready to Drop the Puck on Winter Classic

It is without a doubt the highlight of the Zone 4 High School Hockey League's 50th anniversary season and it takes place this weekend. The Miller Aces and Carman Cougars, who were charter members…

Flyers Hit A Snag In Portage

A bad start to the second period did the Flyers in on Friday night, as the Orange and Black dropped a 5-2 decision on the road to the Portage Terriers. Tied 2-2 after 20 minutes, the Flyers gave up…

Odlum Commits To Minot State

Jamie Odlum will be taking her softball talents to Minot State next season. "I'm pretty happy about it and relieved that I finally got a school to go to," said Odlum. "Not just that, but it's the…

The Flyers Report

Winkler shutout the Waywayseecappo Wolverines and lost to the OCN Blizzard at the MJHL Showcase. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35…

Rough Opening 20 Costs Jets

Giving up three unanswered first period goals was just too deep of a hole to dig out from as the Winnipeg Jets lost 5-1 to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night at Bell MTS Place. Vinnie…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The Saints finished second at the Provincial "AAAA" Varsity Girls High School Volleyball Championship in Winnipeg. Portage Collegiate coach Derek Casper will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High…

Bad Breaks Sink Flyers At Showcase

It was a game of bad breaks, missed opportunities and untimely penalties as the Winkler Flyers fell 5-2 to the OCN Blizzard at the MJHL Showcase in Winnipeg. Collin Caulfield and Will Blake both…

This Week in Curling

The Canola Growers Provincial Junior Curling Championships begin Boxing Day in Altona. Host committee co-chair Keith Stoesz will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which airs Tuesdays at…

Flyers Shutout Wolverines At Showcase

Nolan McGuire and Matt Christian each recorded three points and Troy Martyniuk stopped all 22 shots he faced as the Winkler Flyers blanked the Wayway Wolverines 5-0, Monday night at the MJHL Showcase…

Jets Back in the Win Column

The Winnipeg Jets three-game winless streak is over. Mathieu Perreault had two goals and an assist as Winnipeg defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 Monday night at Bell MTS Place. "Sometimes it's tough…

The Hawks Report

Pembina Valley has won just four of its last 10 games. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

Kehler Signs With Kings

Portland Winterhawks goaltender Cole Kehler signed a three-year entry level contract with the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings on Friday. The 19-year-old Altona product, who was between the pipes for the…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Tuesday, December 19th

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Northlands Parkway 4 Carman 1

MJHL
Swan Valley 6 Dauphin 2

NHL
Winnipeg 6 Nashville 4
Toronto 8 Carolina 1
Detroit 6 N.Y. Islanders 3
Minnesota 6 Ottawa 4
N.Y. Rangers 4 Anaheim 1
Boston 3 Buffalo 0
Washington 4 Dallas 3 (OT)
Florida 3 Arizona 2
Vegas 4 Tampa Bay 3
Montreal 7 Vancouver 5

NBA
Sacramento 101 Philadelphia 95
Washington 116 New Orleans 106
Milwaukee 119 Cleveland 116

Wednesday, December 20th

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Northlands Parkway vs PCI
@ Winkler, 2:15 p.m.

MJHL
Waywayseecappo at Portage, 7:30 p.m.
Dauphin at Swan Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Wpg Thrashers at Kenora, 7:30 p.m.
Yellowhead at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

NHL
Toronto at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

NBA
Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

The SEMHL Report

The Flyers Report

Working Towards the Winter Games

Zone 4 High School Sports Report

Flyers Blanked By Visiting Blues

This Week in Curling

The Hawks Report

Winkler Stumbles At Home

Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball Championships - Day 3

Winning Streak at Home Continues

Flyers Remain In First Place After Win In Selkirk

The SEMHL Report

Fall Meeting Brings Change To Border West

Becoming The 'Maine' Man: The Evolution Of Matthew Thiessen

The Flyers Report

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

Goalie Of The Month

This Week in Curling

Seven Unanswered

Flyers Coaches To Represent MJHL In Player Showcase

Local Sports Archives

Community Events

18
Dec
2017
FREE JUMP - Job Education & Mentoring Program - Classes Starting Soon!!!

18 December 2017 - 14 January 2018, 12:00 am - 6:00 am

Segue Career Options, Winkler





21
Dec
2017
Pembina Valley Local Food Market

21 December 2017 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Morden and District Chamber of Commerce, Morden





21
Dec
2017
Pickelball

21 December 2017 - 15 February 2018, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Emerado Centennial School, Winkler





21
Dec
2017
Royal MTC Presents A Christmas Carol at the Morris Multiplex

21 December 2017 7:30 pm

Morris Multiplex, Morris





21
Dec
2017
Mennonite Collegiate Institute Christmas Concert

21 December 2017 7:30 pm

Buhler Hall, Gretna, MB, Gretna





24
Dec
2017
FCF Christmas Program

24 December 2017 10:30 am

Faith Christian Fellowship





24
Dec
2017
Christmas Eve Carol Sing Along

24 December 2017 7:00 pm

Winkler Mennonite Church, Winkler





Login