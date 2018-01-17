Details
Category: Local Sports


Just six points separates third place from sixth place. Northlands Parkway hockey coach Dan Giesbrecht will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs Wednesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.



photo courtesy Ray Peters

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

Zacharias Reflects on 4 and 3 at the Scotties

Mackenzie Zacharias, Gaetanne Gauthier, Emily Zacharias and Ashley Groff made all junior curlers in our province proud last week. The Altona Curling Club foursome lost their first three games at 2018…

This Week in Curling

The Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts wrapped up Sunday at the Shamrock Centre in Killarney. 2018 champions Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer and Dawn McEwen will join Clayton Dreger…

The Hawks Report

Pembina Valley won their lone game on the weekend and now has a point in all four games played in 2018. Head coach Rylan Price will join Dantin Reimer on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35…

The Best on Ice

One of the greatest Manitoba curling teams of all-time is Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts champions for the fourth time. Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer and Dawn McEwen defeated…

Team Effort Helps Flyers Down Kings

The Winkler Flyers fired 44 shots on goal and got past the Kings 4-1 on Saturday night in their final meeting of the season against Dauphin. Matt Christian led the way with two goals and Troy…

Jones Advances to Scotties Final

Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer and Dawn McEwen are one away from representing Manitoba at the National Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton, British Columbia. The St. Vital…

Aces Win Winkler Invitational

The Miller Aces won their third tournament of the hockey season Saturday. Colton Harder scored three times and Declan Enns stopped all 29 shots he faced as the Aces defeated Gabrielle Roy Les Roys of…

Playoff Time at the Scotties

The rock throwing began Wednesday with 16 teams all after the same goal – win the 2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Killarney. After the completion of the round robin 12 of those teams…

The Round Robin Winds Down at the Scotties

The end is in sight. The round robin concludes today and the playoffs start tonight at the 2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Killarney. Kerrie Einarson of East St. Paul clinched first…

Winkler Invitational High School Hockey Tourney

Winkler Invitational High School Hockey TournamentChampionship FinalMiller 5 Gabrielle Roy 0Third Place GameSteinbach Regional Secondary School 5 Northlands Parkway 3Semifinals Gabrielle Roy 6…

Family Time at the Scotties

There’s nothing like sharing some quality family bonding time especially when you’re trying to win the Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts. That’s exactly what three-time champion Barb Spencer…

The SEMHL Report

The Hawks defeated the Maroons 5-4 in Altona. Notre Dame forward Matt Gingera scored four times Thursday night and will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20…

Central Regional Star Skate

The Winkler Skating Club has skaters going to the Central Regional Star Skate Competition in Carman this Saturday. Back Row: Jane Hiebert, Jessica Heinrichs, Brookelyn Kuhl, Daniels Heinrichs,…

Flyers Add Size And Skill At Trading Deadline

The Winkler Flyers added two new pieces at the MJHL trade deadline, acquiring 18-year-old defenseman Erik Dahl (99) from the Minot Minotauros (NAHL) and 19-year-old forward Nick Lund (98) from the…

Five Trips to the Scotties

Kerri Einarson, Selena Kaatz, Liz Fyfe and Kristin MacCuish have thrown rocks, swept rocks and have won a lot more games than they've lost at the Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Tundra…

The Flyers Report

Winkler faced the Steinbach Pistons and Winnipeg Blues on back-to-back nights. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on…

Good Effort Goes Unrewarded In Winnipeg

Despite a solid effort in Winnipeg on Wednesday night, the Winkler Flyers suffered a 4-2 loss at the hands of the Blues. Matt Christian and Griffin Leonard did the goal scoring for the Flyers, who…

Zone 4 High School Sports Report

A look back at the first four months of the school sports year. Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association Executive Director Chad Falk will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports…

Day One at the Scotties

Practice is over and now the 16 teams who qualified for the 2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts will start throwing rocks that count beginning Wednesday morning at the Shamrock Centre in…

Wednesday, January 17th

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Miller at Morris, 7:30 p.m.
Northlands Parkway at Carman, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley vs Thrashers
@ Wpg, 7:30 p.m.
Interlake at Wpg Wild, 7 p.m.
Southwest at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

WHL
Brandon at Spokane, 9:05 p.m.

NHL
Montreal at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

NBA
Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Chicago, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
New York at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 16th

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Prairie Mountain 6 Garden Valley 5 (SO)

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Wpg Wild 6 Eastman 3

NHL
New Jersey 4 N.Y. Islanders 1
Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Rangers 1
St. Louis 2 Toronto 1 (OT)
Dallas 4 Detroit 2
Nashville 1 Vegas 0
San Jose 3 Arizona 2 (SO)

NBA
Orlando 108 Minnesota 102
New Orleans 116 Boston 113 (OT)
Denver 105 Dallas 102
Portland 118 Phoenix 111

Community Events

17
Jan
2018
Evening Women's Conversation Group

17 January 2018 , 7:00 pm

TBA





17
Jan
2018
Pembina Valley Unitarian Universalist Open House

17 January 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

South Central Regional Library Morden Branch, Morden





18
Jan
2018
Viterra 2018 Ticket Event Pass Sale

18 January 2018 4:30 pm

Winkler Curling Club, Winkler





18
Jan
2018
Recovery Winkler

18 January 2018 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Winkler M.B. Church, Winkler





18
Jan
2018
Eden Health Care Family & Friends Support Group

18 January 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Eden Mental Health Centre - Evergreen Building, Winkler





19
Jan
2018
Come & Go Appreciation Evening of Dr Dieter Bueddefeld's Retirement

19 January 2018 12:00 am

Rhineland Pioneer Centre





19
Jan
2018
Carman United Church TGIF Luncheons

19 January 2018 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

Carman United Church, Carman





Login