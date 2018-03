The Zone 4 High School Hockey League's 50th anniversary season is over. League president Cindy Bridges will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs Wednesdays at 11:35…

The Winkler Flyers gave up four goals in the second period in a 5-1 loss to the Virden Oil Capitals in Game Three of their Semi-Final series on Tuesday night. Weiland Parrish scored the Flyers’ lone…