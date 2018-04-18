

The Basketball Manitoba Awards Banquet was held this past weekend. Megan Wiebe of Shevchenko School & Theresa Guimond of Roseau Valley, who were named the A & AA Female Players of the Year, will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs Wednesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

photo courtesy Basketball Manitoba

Basketball Manitoba Award Winners

"A" Female Player of the Year - Megan Wiebe, Shevchenko School

"AA" Female Player of the Year - Theresa Guimond, Roseau Valley School

A/AA/AAA All Manitoba Female First Team - Hannah Hamm, Shevchenko School

A/AA/AAA All Manitoba Female Second Team - Carlene Waldner, Rosenort School

A/AA/AAA All Manitoba Male Second Team - Coltin Penner, Shevchenko School

"A" Girls Coach of the Year - Penny Hovorka-Alcock, Shevchenko School

"AA" Girls Coach of the Year - Kalyn Suderman, Roseau Valley School

Jim Bulloch Award - Ashley Hoitink, Morden Collegiate

Donavan Gayle Scholarship - Talia Peters, Garden Valley

Ron Myers Leadership Award - Logan Nyman, Sanford Collegiate