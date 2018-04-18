Details
Category: Local Sports


The Basketball Manitoba Awards Banquet was held this past weekend. Megan Wiebe of Shevchenko School & Theresa Guimond of Roseau Valley, who were named the A & AA Female Players of the Year, will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs Wednesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

 

 

photo courtesy Basketball Manitoba

 

Basketball Manitoba Award Winners
"A" Female Player of the Year - Megan Wiebe, Shevchenko School
"AA" Female Player of the Year - Theresa Guimond, Roseau Valley School

A/AA/AAA All Manitoba Female First Team - Hannah Hamm, Shevchenko School
A/AA/AAA All Manitoba Female Second Team - Carlene Waldner, Rosenort School
A/AA/AAA All Manitoba Male Second Team - Coltin Penner, Shevchenko School
"A" Girls Coach of the Year  - Penny Hovorka-Alcock, Shevchenko School  
"AA" Girls Coach of the Year - Kalyn Suderman,  Roseau Valley School

Jim Bulloch Award - Ashley Hoitink, Morden Collegiate
Donavan Gayle Scholarship - Talia Peters, Garden Valley
Ron Myers Leadership Award - Logan Nyman, Sanford Collegiate

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The Basketball Manitoba Awards Banquet was held this past weekend. Megan Wiebe of Shevchenko School & Theresa Guimond of Roseau Valley, who were named the A & AA Female Players of the Year, will join…

This Week in Curling

The 2017-2018 curling season is coming to a close. CurlManitoba president Debbie Schween will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which airs Tuesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio…

Sportsbeat

The South East Prairie Thunder lost out in the semifinals of the 2018 Allan Cup in Rosetown. Head coach Dustin Hughes will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20…

Bisons Announce Coaching Staff for 2018 MJBL Season

Nick Kehler and Curt Letkeman will handle the Altona Bisons coaching duties for the 2018 Manitoba Junior Baseball League season. Kehler came onto to the coaching staff part way through the 2017…

Two in a Row for Jets

Paul Stastny, Andrew Copp and Patrik Laine scored third period goals as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 Friday at Bell MTS Place and now lead the NHL’s best-of-seven Western…

Sportsbeat

Scott Gall is wrapping up his first year at Lakehead University. The Morden native and former Winkler Flyers forward will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20…

Jets Win Playoff Opener

The Winnipeg Jets recorded their first playoff win in franchise history Wednesday night. Joe Morrow scored the go-ahead goal at 12:47 of the third period as Winnipeg defeated the Minnesota Wild 3-2…

Sportsbeat

The Virden Oil Capitals host the Steinbach Pistons tonight in game two of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League final. Oil Capitals head coach Troy Leslie and Pistons assistant coach Graham Pollock will…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The badminton season is in full swing. Convener James Ballantyne of Carman Collegiate will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs Wednesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m.…

Prairie Thunder End Preliminary Round with a Win

Derek Gingera had two goals and two assists and Darren Bestland had a goal and three helpers as the South East Prairie Thunder defeated the Elsipogtog Hawks 6-2 Tuesday at the 2018 Allan Cup in…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Wednesday, April 18th

NHL
Eastern Conference
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
(Penguins lead best of 7 quarterfinal 2-1)
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m.
(Lighting lead series 2-1)
Western Conference
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
(Predators lead series 2-1)
Anaheim at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
(Sharks lead series 3-0)

Major League Baseball
American League
Texas at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago at Oakland, 2:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
Colorado at Pittsbrugh, 11:35 a.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 12:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 1:20 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

NBA
Eastern Conference
Indiana at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
(Pacers lead best of 7 quarterfinal 1-0)
Western Conference
Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
(Thunder lead series 1-0)
Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
(Rockets lead series 1-0)

Tuesday, April 17th

NHL
Western Conference
Winnipeg 2 Minnesota 0
(Jets lead best of 7 quarterfinal 3-1)
Vegas 1 Los Angeles 0
(Golden Knights win series 4-0)
Eastern Conference
Washington 3 Columbus 2 (2OT)
(Blue Jackets lead series 2-1)

Major League Baseball
American League
1st game:Toronto 11 Kansas City 3
2nd game: Toronto 5 KC 4 (10 innings)
Detroit 4 Baltimore 2
Cleveland 6 Minnesota 1
Texas 7 Tampa Bay 2
Oakland 10 Chicago 2
Boston 10 Los Angeles 1
Houston 4 Seattle 1
National League
Colorado 2 Pittsburgh 0
Washington 5 New York 2
Philadelphia 5 Atlanta 1 (10 innings)
Milwaukee 2 Cincinnati 0
St. Louis 5 Chicago 3
Arizona 1 San Francisco 0
Los Angeles 7 San Diego 3 (12 innings)
Interleague
Miami 9 N.Y. Yankees 1

NBA
Eastern Conference
Toronto 130 Washington 119
(Raptors leads best of 7 quarterfinal 2-0)
Boston 120 Milwaukee 106
(Celtics lead series 2-0)
Western Conference
New Orleans 111 Portland 102
(Pelicans lead series 2-0)

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





17
Apr
2018
Chase the Ace

17 April 2018 - 18 April 2018, 7:00 pm - 7:45 pm

Winkler Arts & Culture, Winkler





18
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

18 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





18
Apr
2018
Deeper Life Services

18 April 2018 7:00 pm

Winkler Sommerfeld Mennonite Church





18
Apr
2018
Wherever you are in your journey

18 April 2018 7:00 pm

Altona Community Memorial Health Centre





19
Apr
2018
Registration is Open for Pembina Valley Badminton Tournament

19 April 2018 8:00 am

TBA





19
Apr
2018
Winkler Festival of the Arts PIano Sessions

19 April 2018 8:45 am

PW Enns Centennial Concert Hall, Winkler





Login