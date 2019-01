South Central Athletic Conference

High School Varsity Basketball

Northlands Parkway vs Windsor Park

@ Wpg 7:30 p.m. (g) 6 p.m (b) 7:30 p.m.

Zone 4 High School Hockey League

Miller at Morden, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League

Wpg Thrashers at Wpg Wild, 7 p.m.

Yellowhead vs Parkland

@ Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

AHL

Manitoba vs Milwaukee

@ Wpg, 7 p.m.

NHL

Colorado at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

NBA

Orlando at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Houston, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Portland, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.