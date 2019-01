The Zone 4 High School Curling Championships were held earlier this month in Morris. Curling coaches Derek Wahl of the Miller Aces and Ross Derksen of the Garden Valley Zodiacs will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs Wednesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:15 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

Aces photo courtesy Dana Bergman

Willow Kehler, Harold Sawatzky, Brady Friesen, Emilee Hamm, Derek Wahl, Erin Schellenberg & Payton Bergman