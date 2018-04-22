Details
Category: Local Sports


The Steinbach Pistons are Manitoba Junior Hockey League champions for the second time in team history.

Matthew Thiessen stopped 25 of 26 shots as Steinbach defeated the Virden Oil Capitals 2-1 Saturday night at Tundra Oil & Gas Place.

The Pistons took the best-of seven final four games to two.

The Altona native told Steinbachonline's Dave Anthony he didn’t spend much time watching the clock tick down late in the third period.

“I was just watching the puck in front of me, just making sure everything stays out of the net. Do whatever I can to make sure the puck stayed out of the net.”

“I think I played pretty solid tonight,” added Thiessen who is the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s top ranked North American goaltender heading into the 2018 NHL Draft this June according to NHL Central Scouting. “My teammates helped me out clearing the way, making me see pucks and made it really easy for me to control rebounds.”

Thiessen allowed just five goals in the last four games as Steinbach rallied from an 0-2 series deficit.

All the scoring in game six took place in the first period.

Former Pembina Valley Hawks forward Ben Dalke gave the Oil Capitals a 1-0 lead as he scored at 14:18 of the opening frame.

The Pistons answered right back.

Riese Gaber got the equalizer just 36 seconds after Dalke scored and Brendan Martin potted the go-ahead goal 41 seconds later.

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League champions will face either the Nipiwan Hawks or Estevan Bruins in the best-of-seven series for the Anavet Cup.

The Hawks lead the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League final three games to two with game six scheduled for tonight in Estevan.


photo courtesy Adi Loewen

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Thiessen Backstops Pistons to MJHL Championship

The Steinbach Pistons are Manitoba Junior Hockey League champions for the second time in team history. Matthew Thiessen stopped 25 of 26 shots as Steinbach defeated the Virden Oil Capitals 2-1…

Jets Eliminate Wild in Five

The Winnipeg Jets are into round two of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Jets scored four first period goals en route to a 5-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild Friday night at Bell MTS Place. Winnipeg…

Sportsbeat

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are busy preparing for the 2018 CFL season. General manager Kyle Walters, head coach Mike O'Shea and quarterback Matt Nichols will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which…

Sportsbeat

The Wheat Kings 2017-2018 season came to an end last Friday when Brandon lost 3-0 the Hurricanes in Lethbridge in game five of their WHL Eastern Conference semifinal. Head coach David Anning will…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The Basketball Manitoba Awards Banquet was held this past weekend. Megan Wiebe of Shevchenko School & Theresa Guimond of Roseau Valley, who were named the A & AA Female Players of the Year, will join…

This Week in Curling

The 2017-2018 curling season is coming to a close. CurlManitoba president Debbie Schween will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which airs Tuesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio…

Sportsbeat

The South East Prairie Thunder lost out in the semifinals of the 2018 Allan Cup in Rosetown. Head coach Dustin Hughes will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20…

Bisons Announce Coaching Staff for 2018 MJBL Season

Nick Kehler and Curt Letkeman will handle the Altona Bisons coaching duties for the 2018 Manitoba Junior Baseball League season. Kehler came onto to the coaching staff part way through the 2017…

Two in a Row for Jets

Paul Stastny, Andrew Copp and Patrik Laine scored third period goals as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 Friday at Bell MTS Place and now lead the NHL’s best-of-seven Western…

Sportsbeat

Scott Gall is wrapping up his first year at Lakehead University. The Morden native and former Winkler Flyers forward will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Sunday, April 22nd

NHL
Eastern Conference
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
(Penguins lead best of 7 quarterfinal 3-2)
Western Conference
Nashville at Colorado, 6 p.m.
(Predators lead series 3-2)

AHL
Central Division
Manitoba vs Grand Rapids
@ Wpg, 2 p.m.
(Moose lead best of 5 semifinal 1-0)

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto at New York, 12:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
National League
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 7:08 p.m.
Interleague
San Fancisco at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

NBA
Eastern Conference
Boston at Milwaukee, 12 p.m.
(Celtics lead best of 7 quarterfinal 2-1)
Toronto at Washington, 5 p.m.
(Raptors lead series 2-1)
Cleveland at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
(Pacers lead series 2-1)
Western Conference
Golden State at San Antonio, 2:30 p.m.
(Warriors lead series 3-0)

Saturday, April 21st

MJHL
Steinbach 2 Virden 1
(Pistons win best of 7 final 4-2)

AHL
Central Division
Manitoba 3 Grand Rapids 2
(1st game in best of 5 semifinal)

NHL
Eastern Conference
Tampa Bay 3 New Jersey 1
(Lightning win best of 7 quarterfinal 4-1)
Washington 4 Columbus 3 (OT)
(Capitals lead series 3-2)
Toronto 4 Boston 3
(Bruins lead series 3-2)

Major League Baseball
American League
New York 9 Toronto 1
Detroit 12 Kansas City 4
Cleveland 4 Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 10 Minnesota 1
Houston 10 Chicago 1
Seattle 9 Texas 7
Oakland 3 Boston 0
National League
St. Louis 4 Cincinnati 3
Philadelphia 6 Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 4 New York 3
Milwaukee 6 Miami 5
Arizona 6 San Diego 2
Colorado 5 Chicago 2
Los Angeles 4 Washington 0
Interleague
L.A. Angels 4 San Francisco 3

NBA
Eastern Conference
Philadelphia 106 Miami 102
(76ers lead best of 7 quarterfinal 3-1)
Western Conference
New Orleans 131 Portland 123
(Pelicans win series 4-0)
Minnesota 121 Houston 105
(Rockets lead series 2-1)
Utah 115 Oklahoma City 102
(Jazz lead series 2-1)

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





22
Apr
2018
Marriage Enrichment Series

22 April 2018 10:45 am - 7:30 pm

Christian Faith Church, Winkler





22
Apr
2018
Westbourne Spring Smorg

22 April 2018 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Westbourne Longburn Community Centre





22
Apr
2018
GOSPEL SERVICE IN THE TENT

22 April 2018 6:00 pm

, Winkler





22
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

22 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





23
Apr
2018
Morden Blood Donor Clinic

23 April 2018 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Westside Community Church, Morden





Login