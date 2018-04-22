Thiessen Backstops Pistons to MJHL Championship



The Steinbach Pistons are Manitoba Junior Hockey League champions for the second time in team history.

Matthew Thiessen stopped 25 of 26 shots as Steinbach defeated the Virden Oil Capitals 2-1 Saturday night at Tundra Oil & Gas Place.

The Pistons took the best-of seven final four games to two.

The Altona native told Steinbachonline's Dave Anthony he didn’t spend much time watching the clock tick down late in the third period.

“I was just watching the puck in front of me, just making sure everything stays out of the net. Do whatever I can to make sure the puck stayed out of the net.”

“I think I played pretty solid tonight,” added Thiessen who is the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s top ranked North American goaltender heading into the 2018 NHL Draft this June according to NHL Central Scouting. “My teammates helped me out clearing the way, making me see pucks and made it really easy for me to control rebounds.”

Thiessen allowed just five goals in the last four games as Steinbach rallied from an 0-2 series deficit.

All the scoring in game six took place in the first period.

Former Pembina Valley Hawks forward Ben Dalke gave the Oil Capitals a 1-0 lead as he scored at 14:18 of the opening frame.

The Pistons answered right back.

Riese Gaber got the equalizer just 36 seconds after Dalke scored and Brendan Martin potted the go-ahead goal 41 seconds later.

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League champions will face either the Nipiwan Hawks or Estevan Bruins in the best-of-seven series for the Anavet Cup.

The Hawks lead the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League final three games to two with game six scheduled for tonight in Estevan.



photo courtesy Adi Loewen