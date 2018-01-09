This Week in Curling

Funk To Hit Hardwood With Wesmen All the early morning and late night practices have paid off for Mikayla Funk who recently committed to the University of Winnipeg Wesmen Basketball team for the upcoming season. "I'm very excited…

Flyers Come Back To Win In Dauphin Defenseman CJ Corazzin scored the game winner with 27 seconds left in regulation as the Winkler Flyers beat the Dauphin Kings 3-2 on Saturday night. Trailing 2-0 after the first two periods, the…

Jets Point Streak Continues The Winnipeg Jets picked up win number 24 of the season Friday night at Bell MTS Place. Blake Wheeler had a goal and an assist as Winnipeg defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 extending their point steak…

Stoughton Thrilled With Mixed Doubles Trials in Portage Former World Champion Jeff Stoughton has nothing but good things to say about Portage La Prairie and the job the host committee has done staging the 2018 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Trials.…

The Top Five Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer and Dawn McEwen, who missed out on their chance to defend the gold medal they won at the 2014 Sochi Olympics when they lost to Rachel Homan in the…

Costly Mistakes Hurt Flyers In Virden The Winkler Flyers struggled in their first game back from the Christmas break, dropping a 5-2 decision to the Oil Capitals in Virden. Coltyn Bates and Matt Christian both scored for Winkler in a…

Sawatzky Ranked Number One In Canada She's the number one ranked female Pickleball player in the country. Rose Sawatzky of Morden has been playing the game for the past two years and has risen up the ranks ever since she started.…

Junior Champions JT Ryan and Shea Bevan will represent Manitoba at the 2018 Canadian Junior Curling Championships in Shawinigan, Quebec after winning the provincials Sunday in Altona. Ryan, third Jacques Gauthier,…

Provincial Junior Curling Championships The 2018 Canola Provincial Junior Curling Championships are being held at the Millennium Exhibition Centre in Altona. The round robin concludes Saturday afternoon. The top two teams in each pool…

Jets Beat Oilers But Lose Scheifele Joel Armia scored twice as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Wednesday night at Bell MTS Place in the hockey team's first game back from the Christmas break. Bryan Little and Kyle…

The Top Seeds for the Provincials The 2018 Canola Manitoba Junior Curling Championships begin Boxing Day at the Millennium Exhibition Centre in Altona. 16 junior men's teams and 16 junior women's teams will compete for the right to…

Olympians Three Manitobans will play hockey for Canada at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. Jocelyne Larocque and Bailey Bram of Ste. Anne and Brigette Lacquette of Mallard were named to…

Zone 4 Holiday Matinees The Morris Mavericks, Prairie Mountain Mustangs, Morden Thunder and Carman Cougars were winners on the final day before the Zone 4 High School Hockey League’s Christmas break. Mavericks 4 Aces 1 Ryan…

The SEMHL Report The Christmas break begins this weekend. Commissioner Wayne Deschouwer will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.