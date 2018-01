This Week in Curling

Aces Win Winkler Invitational The Miller Aces won their third tournament of the hockey season Saturday. Colton Harder scored three times and Declan Enns stopped all 29 shots he faced as the Aces defeated Gabrielle Roy Les Roys of…

Playoff Time at the Scotties The rock throwing began Wednesday with 16 teams all after the same goal – win the 2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Killarney. After the completion of the round robin 12 of those teams…

The Round Robin Winds Down at the Scotties The end is in sight. The round robin concludes today and the playoffs start tonight at the 2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Killarney. Kerrie Einarson of East St. Paul clinched first…

Winkler Invitational High School Hockey Tourney Winkler Invitational High School Hockey TournamentChampionship FinalMiller 5 Gabrielle Roy 0Third Place GameSteinbach Regional Secondary School 5 Northlands Parkway 3Semifinals Gabrielle Roy 6…

Family Time at the Scotties There’s nothing like sharing some quality family bonding time especially when you’re trying to win the Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts. That’s exactly what three-time champion Barb Spencer…

The SEMHL Report The Hawks defeated the Maroons 5-4 in Altona. Notre Dame forward Matt Gingera scored four times Thursday night and will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20…

Central Regional Star Skate The Winkler Skating Club has skaters going to the Central Regional Star Skate Competition in Carman this Saturday. Back Row: Jane Hiebert, Jessica Heinrichs, Brookelyn Kuhl, Daniels Heinrichs,…

Flyers Add Size And Skill At Trading Deadline The Winkler Flyers added two new pieces at the MJHL trade deadline, acquiring 18-year-old defenseman Erik Dahl (99) from the Minot Minotauros (NAHL) and 19-year-old forward Nick Lund (98) from the…

Five Trips to the Scotties Kerri Einarson, Selena Kaatz, Liz Fyfe and Kristin MacCuish have thrown rocks, swept rocks and have won a lot more games than they've lost at the Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Tundra…

The Flyers Report Winkler faced the Steinbach Pistons and Winnipeg Blues on back-to-back nights. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on…

Good Effort Goes Unrewarded In Winnipeg Despite a solid effort in Winnipeg on Wednesday night, the Winkler Flyers suffered a 4-2 loss at the hands of the Blues. Matt Christian and Griffin Leonard did the goal scoring for the Flyers, who…

Zone 4 High School Sports Report A look back at the first four months of the school sports year. Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association Executive Director Chad Falk will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports…

Day One at the Scotties Practice is over and now the 16 teams who qualified for the 2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts will start throwing rocks that count beginning Wednesday morning at the Shamrock Centre in…

Martyniuk Leads Flyers To Victory Over Steinbach Troy Martyniuk made 47 saves on 49 shots as the Winkler Flyers doubled the Steinbach Pistons 4-2 in their first home game since the Christmas break. The Flyers’ netminder was in top form on Tuesday…