Genoway Excited To Represent Canada On International Stage Team Canada's National Hockey team will have a Morden flavour when they go to PyeongChang, South Korea in February for the 2018 Winter Games thanks to Chay Genoway, who currently plays for Lada…

The Flyers Report Winkler will meet the Virden Oil Capitals and Portage Terriers this weekend. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on…

Hawks Take In All-Star Festivities The Winnipeg "AAA" Bantam All-Star game took place on January 13th in Winnipeg. The event featured a skills competition, game, and then dinner for the players. Trent Crane and Roux Bazin represented…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report Just six points separates third place from sixth place. Northlands Parkway hockey coach Dan Giesbrecht will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs Wednesdays at 11:35…

Zacharias Reflects on 4 and 3 at the Scotties Mackenzie Zacharias, Gaetanne Gauthier, Emily Zacharias and Ashley Groff made all junior curlers in our province proud last week. The Altona Curling Club foursome lost their first three games at 2018…

This Week in Curling The Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts wrapped up Sunday at the Shamrock Centre in Killarney. 2018 champions Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer and Dawn McEwen will join Clayton Dreger…

The Hawks Report Pembina Valley won their lone game on the weekend and now has a point in all four games played in 2018. Head coach Rylan Price will join Dantin Reimer on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35…

The Best on Ice One of the greatest Manitoba curling teams of all-time is Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts champions for the fourth time. Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer and Dawn McEwen defeated…

Team Effort Helps Flyers Down Kings The Winkler Flyers fired 44 shots on goal and got past the Kings 4-1 on Saturday night in their final meeting of the season against Dauphin. Matt Christian led the way with two goals and Troy…

Jones Advances to Scotties Final Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer and Dawn McEwen are one away from representing Manitoba at the National Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton, British Columbia. The St. Vital…

Aces Win Winkler Invitational The Miller Aces won their third tournament of the hockey season Saturday. Colton Harder scored three times and Declan Enns stopped all 29 shots he faced as the Aces defeated Gabrielle Roy Les Roys of…

Playoff Time at the Scotties The rock throwing began Wednesday with 16 teams all after the same goal – win the 2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Killarney. After the completion of the round robin 12 of those teams…

The Round Robin Winds Down at the Scotties The end is in sight. The round robin concludes today and the playoffs start tonight at the 2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Killarney. Kerrie Einarson of East St. Paul clinched first…

Winkler Invitational High School Hockey Tourney Winkler Invitational High School Hockey TournamentChampionship FinalMiller 5 Gabrielle Roy 0Third Place GameSteinbach Regional Secondary School 5 Northlands Parkway 3Semifinals Gabrielle Roy 6…