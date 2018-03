MJHL

Winkler at Virden, 7:30 p.m.

(Oil Capitals lead best of 7 semifinal 2-0)

Wpg Blues at Steinbach, 7:30 p.m.

(series tied 1-1)

WHL

Eastern Conference

Brandon vs Medicine Hat

@ Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

(Tigers lead best of seven quarterfinal 2-0)

NHL

Carolina at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 7 .m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

NBA

San Antonio at Washington, 6 p.m.

Denver at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Indiana at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.