WHL

Eastern Conference

Lethbridge at Brandon, 7 p.m.

(Hurricanes lead best of 7 semifinal 2-0)

Allan Cup

@ Rosetown, Sk.

Preliminary Round

SE Prairie Thunder vs Elsipogtog, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

American League

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

New York at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 1:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

New York at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Interleague

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.