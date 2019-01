The Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts wrapped up Sunday at the Gimli Recreation Centre. 2019 Manitoba champions Tracy Fleury, Selena Njegovan, Liz Fyfe and Kristin MacCuish will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which airs Tuesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:15 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

photo courtesy CurlManitoba