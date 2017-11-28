Details
Category: Local Sports


The Roar of the Rings Canadian Curling Trials will begin this weekend in Ottawa. Jill Officer, who won Olympic gold with Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes and Dawn McEwen in 2014, will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which airs Tuesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.



photo courtesy Anil Mungal/Sportsnet

Back on Track

The Pembina Valley Hawks will look to move above the .500 mark when they play a pair of road games this weekend. The defending Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League champions will meet the Central…

Super Skate

Eight skaters from the Winkler Skating Club will be competing in Skate Manitoba's Super Skate competition this weekend at the Terry Sawchuk arena in Winnipeg. The eight are Camryn Harder, Talia…

The Flyers Report

Winkler lost back-to-back games to the Virden Oil Capitals and Portage Terriers. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The Morris Mavericks won the Dryden Eagles High School Hockey Tournament. Mavericks coach Barry Lewis will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs Wednesdays at 11:35…

This Week in Curling

The 10th DEKALB SuperSpiel wrapped up Monday night at the Morris Curling Club. 2017 champions Penny Barker of Moose Jaw and Dylan Johnston of Thunder Bay will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in…

Flyers' Struggles Continue Against Visiting Terriers

The Portage Terriers evened up their season series with a 6-3 win over the Winkler Flyers on Tuesday night. The loss is the Flyers fifth in their last eight games, and despite their recent…

Nighthawks Repeat as Golden Bears Champions

The Northlands Parkway Nighthawks are Virden Golden Bears High School Hockey Tournament champions for the second year in a row. NPC edged the St. Thomas Aquinas 4-3 in a shootout; defeated the host…

The Hawks Report

Pembina Valley defeated the Central Plains Capitals and lost to the Winnipeg Bruins this past weekend. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35…

Varsity Volleyball Regionals

MHSAA Varsity Volleyball Regional Qualifiers "A" Boys @ Treherne Final: Treherne over St. Paul’s (Elie) 25-21, 26-24 Semifinal: St. Paul’s over Arborg 25-22, 25-23 @ Hamiota Final: Hamiota over…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Tuesday, November 28th

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Northlands Parkway 5 Pembina 1

MMJHL
River East 4 Pembina Valley 3 (SO)

MJHL
Waywayseecappo 6 Dauphin 5

WHL
Brandon 6 Red Deer 5 (OT)

AHL
Manitoba 8 Rockford 1

NHL
Tampa Bay 2 Buffalo 0
N.Y. Islanders 5 Vancouver 2
San Jose 3 Philadelphia 1
Columbus 3 Carolina 2 (SO)
Florida 5 N.Y. Rangers 4
Los Angeles 4 Detroit 1
Nashville 3 Chicago 2
Toronto 4 Calgary 1
Edmonton 3 Arizona 2 (OT)
Dallas 3 Vegas 0

NBA
Cleveland 108 Miami 97
Washington 92 Minnesota 89
Phoenix 104 Chicago 99
Utah 106 Denver 77
Milwaukee 112 Sacramento 87

Wednesday, November 29th

SEMHL
Winkler at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Garden Valley at Carman, 7:30 p.m.

MJHL
Selkirk at Portage, 7:30 p.m.
OCN at Swan Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Wpg Thrashers at Wpg Bruins, 7:30 p.m.
Brandon vs Parkland
@ Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

WHL
Brandon at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

NHL
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

NBA
Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Miami at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Houston, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

