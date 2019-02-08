Thomson’s Viterra Run Comes to an End

Details
It was a tough Friday for Ryan Thomson, Kyle Peters, Mark Georges and Evan Gillis at the 2019 Viterra Manitoba Men’s Curling Championship in Virden.

The Morden Curling Club foursome had two chances to advance to the Playoff Round but fell short in both.

Thomson dropped a 6-3 decision to Jason Gunnlaugson of the Morris Curling Club in an “A” side qualifier Friday morning and then lost 7-3 in an extra end to David Bohn of Assiniboine Memorial in their “B” side qualifier on the 4 p.m. draw.

The Morden skip, who already had shot rock in the four-foot, needed a hit and stick on Bohn’s wide open second shot rock which was on the teeline biting the four-foot for the winning deuce in the 10th end of that “B” qualifier.

Thomson’s last throw only made contact with a small piece of the stone.

Bohn took advantage of that miss and hit and stuck for four with his final rock in the extra end.

Thomson, Peters, Georges and Gillis, who lost two straight at the 2018 Provincial Men’s Curling Championship in Winkler which was the team’s Viterra debut, won their first two games at Tundra Oil & Gas Place.

They defeated Steve Irwin of Brandon 9-3 on day one and beat David Bohn 8-5 on day two.

Day three proved to be a pretty big test which Thomson, Peters, Georges and Gillis almost passed.

 
Clayton Dreger asked Ryan Thomson to reflect on their loss to David Bohn which eliminated the Morden foursome from the 2019 Viterra Championship




