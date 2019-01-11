Three-point Night for Connor as Jets beat Wings

Details
Category: Local Sports


Kyle Connor scored his 16th goal of the season and drew a pair of assists as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 Friday night at Bell MTS Place.

Brandon Tanev and Jets captain Blake Wheeler scored in the first period and Bryan Little notched his 500th career point when he beat Red Wings netminder Jonathan Bernier at 4:51 of the middle frame.

Detroit cut the deficit to 3-2 thanks to a shorthanded goal from Luke Glendening and a power play marker from Dennis Cholowski but Connor sealed the deal with an empty net goal with 60 seconds remaining in regulation.

Winnipeg goaltender Laurent Brossoit stopped 33 shots including a third period breakaway by Andreas Athanasiou.

Brossoit won for the ninth time in 10 starts this season.

The Jets (28-14-2) host the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.


photos courtesy Ray Peters


Friday, January 11th

SEMHL
Portage 7 Altona 2

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Morris 4 Prairie Mountain 3 (OT)

MJHL
Winkler 3 Swan Valley 1
Steinbach 2 Neepawa 1
Virden 8 OCN 4
Portage 4 Dauphin 0

MMJHL
Pembina Valley 5 St. Boniface 3

WHL
Red Deer 5 Brandon 3

NHL
Winnipeg 4 Detroit 2
Carolina 4 Buffalo 3
Calgary 4 Florida 3
Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

NBA
Toronto 122 Brooklyn 105
Washington 113 Milwaukee 106
Atlanta 123 Philadelphia 121
Indiana 121 New York 106
Houston 141 Cleveland 113
Dallas 119 Minnesota 115
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Charlotte at Portland, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 12th

MJHL
Winkler at Swan Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Wpg Blues at Steinbach, 7:30 p.m.
Selkirk at Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
OCN at Neepawa, 7:30 p.m.
Wayway at Portage, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.
Central Plains vs Norman
@ Thompson, 7:30 p.m.
Eastman vs Yellowhead
@ Shoal Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Wpg Wild at Kenora, 7:30 p.m.
Southwest at Wpg Bruins, 3:15 p.m.
Parkland vs Interlake
@ Dauphin, 2 p.m.

MFMHL
Pembina Valley vs Interlake
@ Lundar, 4:30 p.m.

World U18 Women's Hockey Championship
@ Obihiro, Japan
Semifinal
Canada vs Russia, 2 a.m.

WHL
Brandon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

AHL
Manitoba vs Laval
@ Wpg, 6 p.m.

NHL
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

NFL
AFC Divisonal Round
Indianapolis at Kansas City, 3:35 p.m.
NFC Divisonal Round
Dallas at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.

NBA
Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Memphis at Miami, 4 p.m.
Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Utah, 9 p.m.
Charlotte at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

