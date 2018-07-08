Total Team Effort – Bombers beat Lions

Details
Category: Local Sports


The Winnipeg Blue Bombers got the job done on offense, defense and specialty teams in a convincing 41-19 victory over the B.C. Lions Saturday night at Investors Group Field.

“It was a good effort,” said Winnipeg head coach Mike O’Shea in his post-game media scrum. “They needed that. They needed a good effort.”

Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols completed 16-of-29 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown in his 2018 CFL debut.

“Felt great,” commented Nichols who suffered a knee injury in practice just over a month ago and missed the first three weeks of the season. “Felt like I missed a few throws that I usually don’t miss. I guess that comes with not playing for a few weeks. I didn’t feel like I should have missed some of those throws but I’ll just continue to get better and make sure you’re better the next week.

Nichols competed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Darvin Adams late in the first quarter.

Backup quarterback Chris Streveler added a pair of one-yard touchdown runs and Andrew Harris also found the end zone from four yards out.

Harris finished the night with 109 yards rushing on just nine carries.

The pass protection was outstanding as the offensive line and running backs did not allow a sack in Nichols’ first game of the season.

“We knew this was his first game back and we wanted to do everything we possibly could to make sure he could stand back there and make the throws that he needed to for us to be successful,” said guard Patrick Neufeld.

Adam Bighill had a stellar game with five tackles and a pair of interceptions.

The former Lions middle linebacker returned a Jonathon Jennings pass 55-yards for pick-six 3:21 into the fourth quarter which extended the Blue Bombers lead to 38-13.

“It’s bragging rights for the week,” answered Bighill when asked how it felt to face his former teammates. “It’s a game that obviously I had circled on my calendar from all my relationships back there and I’m sure they felt the same way about playing me. At the end of the day it’s a lot of fun to compete against the guys you were around for so much of your career. It was fun.”

Defensive back Chris Randle also had an interception and defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat record a pair of quarterback sacks.

Justin Medlock added a pair of field goals and was good on all five convert attempts.

The Bombers and Lions will meet again next Saturday in Vancouver.


photo courtesy Winnipeg Football Club

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Total Team Effort – Bombers beat Lions

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers got the job done on offense, defense and specialty teams in a convincing 41-19 victory over the B.C. Lions Saturday night at Investors Group Field. “It was a good effort,”…

Rural Wins MJBL All-Star Game

Bragging rights belong to the Rural All-Stars who defeated the City 13-12 in the 2018 Manitoba Junior Baseball League All-Star game Saturday at Buhler Park in Morden. Rural plated eight runs with two…

Provincial Baseball Championship Weekend

Three Baseball Manitoba Provincial A Championships take place this weekend. The 11U championship is in Hamiota, the 13U championship is in Ile des Chenes and the 15U championship is in Rosenort.…

The Border Baseball League Report

Baldur will host the defending champion Morden Mohawks tonight. Regals catcher Darrick Jones will join Clayton Dreger on the Border Baseball League Report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m.…

Sportsbeat

The 2018-19 season begins in two-and-a-half months. Manitoba Junior Hockey League commissioner Kim Davis will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM…

The Orioles/Bisons Report

The Altona Bisons and Pembina Valley Orioles are winding down the regular season schedule. Pembina Valley assistant coach Sheldon Bergman and Altona manager Curt Letkeman will join Clayton Dreger on…

Off the Tee

The City & District Championship was held last month at the St. Boniface golf course. 2018 champion Charmaine Mackid of Breezy Bend will join Clayton Dreger on Off the Tee which airs Tuesdays at…

Fehr Signs With Wild

Eric Fehr has agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract with the Minnesota Wild. The unrestricted free agent recorded three goals and an assist in 18 games last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs…

South Central Minor Baseball Champions

2018 South Central Minor Baseball Champions 11U AA: Winkler Five 7 Morden Blue Jays 4Winkler advances to the Provincials in Morden hosted by the Blue Jays July 13-15 11U A: Carman Rangers 15 Morden…

Kowalski Preparing for Division One

Cade Kowalski has made up his mind. The 19-year-old Morden product will move to Big Rapids, Michigan in the fall of 2019 and play hockey for Ferris State University. "It felt amazing,” said Kowalski…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Sunday, July 8th

MJBL
St. Boniface at Altona
d/h 3:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Border Baseball League
Clearwater at Pilot Mound, 2 p.m.
Winkler at Pilot Mound, 6 p.m.

Baseball Manitoba
Provincial "A" Championships
11U @ Hamiota
13U @ Ile des Chenes
15U @ Rosenort

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
New York at Toronto, 12:07 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.
National League
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 1:20 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Interleague
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.

Saturday, July 7th

CFL
Winnipeg 41 B.C. 19
Toronto 20 Edmonton 17

MJBL
All-Star Game
@ Morden
Rural 13 City 12

Baseball Manitoba
Provincial "A" Championships
11U @ Hamiota
13U @ Ile des Chenes
15U @ Rosenort

American Baseball Association
Fargo-Moorhead 7 Winnipeg 6

Major League Baseball
American League
New York 8 Toronto 5
Minnesota 5 Baltimore 4
Houston 12 Chicago 6
Oakland 6 Cleveland 3
Detroit 7 Texas 2
Boston 15 Kansas City 4
National League
Chicago 8 Cincinnati 7
Philadelphia 3 Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 3 San Francisco 2
Atlanta 5 Milwaukee 1
Washington 18 Miami 4
Arizona 20 San Diego 5 
Interleague
Colorado 5 Seattle 1
Tampa Bay 3 N.Y. Mets 0
L.A. Dodgers 3 L.A. Angels 1

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login