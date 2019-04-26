Twisters and Canucks Tied 2-2

Details
Specialty teams was the difference in game four of the Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League final Thursday night in Winnipeg.

The Pembina Valley Twisters gave up three power play goals and lost 4-1 to the St. James Canucks who evened the best-of-seven series at two games a piece.

Adam Thurlbeck, Chris Sass and Craig Weiss scored while the Canucks enjoyed the manadvantage.

Eric Wankling had the other St. James goal.

Travis Penner scored his seventh goal of the post-season at 12:09 of the third period for the Twisters who failed to find the back of the net on six power play opportunities.

Canucks goaltender Nathan Cvar made 26 saves.

Pembina Valley's Travis Klassen faced just 23 shots.

Game five goes Saturday (7:30 p.m.) in Morris with game six Sunday (2:30 p.m.) at the St. James Civic Centre.

 

photos courtesy Janice Beernaerts

 

Thursday, April 25th

NHL
Eastern Conference
Boston 3 Columbus 2 (OT)
(1st game in best of 7 semifinal)
Western Conference
St. Louis 3 Dallas 2
(1st game in series)

MMJHL
St. James 4 Pembina Valley 1  
(best of 7 final tied 2-2)

Zone 4 High School Baseball
1st game: NPC 10 PCI 10 (tie)
2nd game: PCI 6 NPC 1
1st game: Miller 12 Sanford 2
2nd game: Miller 7 Sanford 0
1st game: Carman 6 Morden 0
2nd game: Morden 1 Carman 0

Major League Baseball
American League
Boston 7 Detroit 3
Cleveland 2 Houston 1
Los Angeles 11 New York 5
Seattle 14 Texas 2
National League
Arizona 5 Pittsburgh 0
Los Angeles 2 Chicago 1
Cincinnati 4 Atlanta 2
Miami 3 Philadelphia 1 (10 innings)

NBA
Western Conference
San Antonio 120 Denver 103 
(best of 7 quarterfinal tied 3-3)

Friday, April 26th

Canadian Junior Hockey League
ANAVET Cup
Battlefords at Portage, 7:30 p.m.
(1st game in best of 7 series)

NHL
Eastern Conference
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
(1st game in best of 7 semifinal)
Western Conference
Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.
(1st game in series)

Major League Baseball
American League
Oakland at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
San Diego at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 9:10 p.m.
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

NBA
Western Conference
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
(Warriors lead best of 7 quarterfinal 3-2)

