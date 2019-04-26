Twisters and Canucks Tied 2-2



Specialty teams was the difference in game four of the Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League final Thursday night in Winnipeg.

The Pembina Valley Twisters gave up three power play goals and lost 4-1 to the St. James Canucks who evened the best-of-seven series at two games a piece.

Adam Thurlbeck, Chris Sass and Craig Weiss scored while the Canucks enjoyed the manadvantage.

Eric Wankling had the other St. James goal.

Travis Penner scored his seventh goal of the post-season at 12:09 of the third period for the Twisters who failed to find the back of the net on six power play opportunities.

Canucks goaltender Nathan Cvar made 26 saves.

Pembina Valley's Travis Klassen faced just 23 shots.

Game five goes Saturday (7:30 p.m.) in Morris with game six Sunday (2:30 p.m.) at the St. James Civic Centre.

photos courtesy Janice Beernaerts